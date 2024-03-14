How to get student discount on YouTube Premium

YouTube is the world’s most popular video streaming platform, giving access to hundreds of thousands of short-form and long-form videos across categories and languages. Nearly all videos on YouTube are free to watch, however, advertisements spoil the experience and break the flow when you are watching an interesting video. YouTube Premium is a great way to keep advertisements at bay. For a monthly or yearly fee, YouTube removes all the advertisements, alongside offering a bunch of features including background playback. Normally, YouTube Premium costs Rs 129 per month, but if you are a student in India, you have to pay a lot less.

The student discount on YouTube Premium makes the premium tier more affordable for users who are most likely not earning. But unlike the regular Premium membership, the student plan requires a customer to furnish some details that verify that they are enrolled into a college or university. If you are a student and want to enjoy YouTube Premium membership, here is how to get the benefits.

YouTube student membership eligibility

YouTube says that any user enrolled as a student at a higher education institution in a location where YouTube student memberships are offered is eligible. The institution they are studying at should also be approved by SheerID, an identity verification platform.

How to get the membership

Open YouTube on your phone, tablet, or PC browser and head to the Student Plan landing page. Since you are a new user of the Premium membership, you will be eligible for a trial. Now select “Try it free.” Here you will be required to enter your school, college, or university’s name after which SheerID will verify the name. If your institution is on the SheerID list, you can subscribe to the YouTube Premium plan. SheerID will ask you for your enrolment number and the email address assigned to you by your university. This data is again verified, after which YouTube will allow you to start the trial.

According to YouTube, a student membership can last up to four years, and each year the student has to re-verify their identity through SheerID.