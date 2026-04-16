YouTube Shorts can be turned off now: Here’s how

YouTube Shorts Update: YouTube has introduced a feature that many of you have been asking for so long – the option to effectively turn off YouTube Shorts. Well, this doesn’t remove Shorts completely from the app, but it does let you hide the dedicated Shorts feed, which is where most of the endless scrolling happens. Also Read: Google’s Gemini AI app comes to Mac: How to download and use

Earlier, YouTube allowed you to limit Shorts usage, but the minimum limit was 15 minutes. Now, there’s a new option of “0 minutes.” Once you set the Shorts limit to zero, the app treats it as if you’ve already reached your daily limit. So instead of showing videos, it simply displays a message saying you’ve hit the limit. Also Read: Google launches Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS, a new AI voice model that supports 70+ languages

In short, the scrolling stops before it even starts! Also Read: YouTube now allows users to completely turn off Shorts with a new zero minute limit setting

Why this feature matters

Short-form content is designed to keep you hooked, and YouTube Shorts is no different. While it works for quick entertainment, it can also turn into long, unplanned screen time. This update gives all YouTube Shorts users more control. If you primarily use YouTube for longer videos such as tutorials, reviews, or podcasts, this setting helps cut out distractions.

Interestingly, the feature was first introduced as part of parental controls. Now, it’s being rolled out to regular users as well.

How to turn off YouTube Shorts

If the feature is available on your app, here’s how you can enable it:

Open YouTube and go to Settings

Tap on Time Management

Scroll to Daily Limits

Turn on Shorts Feed Limit

Set the limit to 0 minutes

Once done, the Shorts section will stop showing videos on your feed.

YouTube Shorts: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Will the latest YouTube Shorts setting remove them completely?

Ans. No. This doesn’t remove Shorts from the app entirely. You may still see short videos in places like search results or subscriptions.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

2. How will it benefit you?

The main infinite-scroll Shorts feed, which most people spend time on, will be effectively disabled. It’s a simple setting, but it changes how you use the app. If you’ve been trying to cut down on mindless scrolling, this is probably one of the easiest ways to start.