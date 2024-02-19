We all are living in a world full of memes and GIFs are part and parcel of the meme culture. If you are planning to jump on the meme bandwagon and create your own memes using GIFs, there’s a trick you should know. YouTube has some good content for you to make GIFs out of them. However, YouTube doesn’t directly let you convert videos to GIFs and that’s exactly why we are showing you how to do that here.

There are three free tools that can let you convert YouTube videos into GIFs. Let’s take a look at the tools one by one.

Convert YouTube videos into GIFs with GIFit!

Step 1: Open chomewebstore.google.com and search for GIFit!.

Step 2: Tap on Add to Chrome and tap on Add extension.

Step 3: Now, head to YouTube and you should see the GIFit! icon on the right. Tap on it

Step 4: Select the start and end times. Select the GIFit!

Step 5: Tap on Save GIF.

Convert YouTube videos into GIFs with GIPHY

GIPHY is a widely used free tool that lets you turn YouTube videos into GIFs.

Step 1: Open the GIPHY website and log in.

Step 2: Tap on Upload in the upper right corner.

Step 3: Paste the YouTube video link in the Any URL section.

Step 4: Trim the video as per your liking.

Step 5: Tap on Continue to Upload.

Step 6: Edit and add GIF to your collection. Download the video.

Convert YouTube videos into GIFs with imgflip

Step 1: Open imgflip.com/gif-maker.

Step 2: Paste the link in the Video to GIF section.

Step 3: Hit Enter on your keyboard.

Step 4: Select the start time and end time. You should be able to see the preview and then adjust the duration accordingly.

Step 5: Now, select the quality. On the free version, you can create GIFs of 360px. However, you can choose the full quality in the paid version.

Step 6: Add GIF title tags and tap on Generate GIF.

Step 7: Tap on Download. gif.

That’s how easily you can create a GIF from any YouTube video. These are all free ways and so some of them might have a paid tier to help you do the same offering a better quality GIF.