Google-owned YouTube has surpassed 100 million Music and Premium subscribers globally, including trials, as of January this year. Launched in 2015, YouTube Premium offered users more tools and better experience for a fee, while YouTube Music arrived as a new app focused just on music.

Adam Smith, VP of Product at YouTube, said that from small beginnings to a community of 100 million across more than 100 countries, “we’re grateful to our subscribers for their support”. “We’ve remained focused on delivering a best-in-class experience to our global YouTube community,” he said in a blog post.

In the past year, YouTube enhanced the Premium playback experience including adding the ability to continue watching YouTube across different devices like smart TVs and tablets and introduced an enhanced version of 1080p HD. “We also experimented with new generative AI features that Premium users were among the first to try,” said Smith.

For listeners, the platform introduced Samples tab, a fast and easier way to discover new music through short vertical videos, a completely customised radio building experience , and brought podcasts to YouTube Music.

But as YouTube introduced paid services through Premium and YouTube Music, the frequency of advertisesments, as well as their durations, in videos increased. This prompted users to resort to accessing modified versions of YouTube, such as YouTube Vanced. Ad-blockers for web browsers became better at blocking ads on YouTube, so most users began using them. But YouTube came down heavily on these workarounds to ensure its revenue streams continue to work. While Google sent a cease-and-desist notice to Team Vanced in 2022, causing the project to shut down, YouTube started prompting users to disable ad-blockers if they wanted the videos to play smoothly.

Neeraj Kalyan, President, T-Series, said that YouTube Premium and Music crossing the 100 million subscriber milestone is indeed a great milestone moment for the music industry. “We will continue investing in our strong partnership with Google that will help grow the subscription business, enhance fan experiences and contribute to the overall growth of the Indian music ecosystem,” said Kalyan.

— Written with inputs from IANS