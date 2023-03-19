Remember times when you had to visit the bank and stand in long queues to get your passbook updated only to check your bank account balance? Well, that’s done and we now got ATM machines that help us check our bank account balance 24/7. Also Read - Paytm UPI Lite has over 2 miliion users and witnesses more than half a million daily transactions

However, not every time you have access to an ATM machine. That said, you anyway have to travel some distance before checking your bank balance.

In 2016, the Government of India announced the Unified Payment Interface or UPI that fast-forwarded the entire process of banking, and today, checking bank account balance is easier than ever.

Thanks to UPI, we saw a rise in payment apps like Google Pay, Phone, and Paytm in India.

With all that, common people benefited and now, not just cities but even many villages have started using the aforementioned UPI apps. However, still not many know how to check their bank balance in these apps on their phone.

In this article, we’ll show you how you can check your bank account balance in seconds. Before we get started, make sure you have logged into these apps using your phone number. Once you are done and have added your banks, follow the steps below.

Check Bank account balance on Google Pay

Step 1: Open Google Pay on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom and check for the option called ‘Check bank balance’ and tap on it.

Step 3: Select bank (if added more than one bank account) and enter your UPI PIN and tap on the submit button.

Check Bank account balance on PhonePe

Step 1: Open PhonePe on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, under the money transfers tab, find the ‘Check Bank Balance’ option and tap on it.

Step 3: Select bank (if added more than one bank account) and enter your UPI PIN and tap on the submit button.

Check Bank account balance on Paytm

Step 1: Open Paytm on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Tap on Balance & History option, which should be on the homepage.

Step 3: Scroll down and you should see the listed banks. Tap on ‘Check Balance’.

Step 4: Enter your UPI PIN and tap on the submit button.