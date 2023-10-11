Google Maps gets fuel-efficient routing in India: How to use it

Google Maps gets fuel-efficient routing: Google has announced a bunch of new features for Google Maps. While a lot of these features will be available in select countries at the time of launch, one feature that will be arriving in India soon is called ‘fuel-efficient routing’. This feature, as the name suggests, will suggest users more energy efficient routes with similar ETAs.

What is Google Maps’ fuel-efficient routing feature?

Google Maps’ fuel-efficient routing feature uses AI (artificial intelligence) to suggest energy-efficient routes that have ‘fewer hills, less traffic, and constant speeds with the same or similar ETA’. This feature aims to reduce fuel consumption — diesel, petrol or gas — by suggesting routes that are preferable to specific vehicles that users are using while ensuring that the alternative route or the most fuel-efficient also gets users to their destinations in time.

Google says that the most efficient route varies based on what type of engine you have. For example, diesel engines are usually more efficient at higher speeds than petrol or gas engines, while hybrid and electric vehicles perform better in stop-and-go traffic. “That’s why drivers can now select their engine type, too — gas, diesel, hybrid, or electric — in order to get the best route and most accurate fuel or energy efficiency estimates,” Google says.

This means that commuters will first have to select their vehicle type before Google Maps suggests most-energy efficient routes to them.

It is worth noting that Google first announced this feature back in 2021. However, at the time, this feature was available only in the US. Now, the company is bringing this feature to Google Maps users in India.

How to use Google Maps’ fuel-efficient routing feature?

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap your Profile Picture and then tap on the Settings option.

Step 3: Now, go to Navigation settings.

Step 4: Next, scroll to ‘Route Options’.

Step 5: Tap ‘Prefer fuel-efficient routes’.

Step 6: Choose your engine type by tap Engine type and then select your engine type.

Step 7: Tap Done.

Find sustainable modes of transportation

In addition to helping users find energy-efficient routes based on their engine type, Google is also working on a feature that will enable Google Maps users to find more sustainable mode of transportation between two locations. The company today said that soon Google Maps will help people find other sustainable modes of transportation, such as rail. Additionally, the company plans to show public transit or walking suggestions next to driving routes if travel times are comparable and practical in Google Maps. However, this feature will be available only to Google Maps users in France.