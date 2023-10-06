Sharing your location on Google Maps is a convenient way to let your friends and family know where you are, whether you want to meet up, check in, or just reassure them. You can use Google Maps to share your location in different ways, depending on your needs and preferences. In this article, we will show you how to share your location using Google Maps.

A step-by-step guide on how to share your live location and trip progress

Share a specific location

If you want to share a specific location with someone, such as a restaurant, a park, or a landmark, you can do so easily with Google Maps. The person you share with will receive a link that will open Google Maps at that location. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your phone and tap the location you want to share. You can also tap and hold any point on the map to drop a pin and share that spot.

Step 2: Tap the Share button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Choose who you want to share with from your contacts or scroll right to see more options. You can also tap More to see other apps that you can use to share the location, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or Gmail.

Step 4: Tap an app to open it and send the location link. Alternatively, you can tap Copy to copy the link manually or tap Nearby Share to share with nearby Android devices.

Share your live location

If you want to share your live location with someone, so that they can see where you are in real time and how much battery you have left, you can use Google Maps’ location sharing feature. This is useful when you want someone to keep track of your whereabouts or when you want to share your ETA. You can choose how long you want to share your location, from 15 minutes to indefinitely. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your phone and tap your profile picture in the top-right corner.

Step 2: Tap Location sharing and then tap New Share.

Step 3: Select the duration of your location sharing. You can choose from preset options or tap Until you turn this off to share indefinitely.

Step 4: Choose who you want to share with from your contacts or scroll right to see more options. You can also tap More to see other apps that you can use to share the location, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or Gmail.

Step 5: Tap an app to open it and send the location link.

The person you share with will be able to see your live location on Google Maps, along with your battery percentage. You can stop sharing your location at any time by going back to Location sharing and tapping Stop.