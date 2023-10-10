Google recently launched its Pixel 8 series globally including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Both phones come at a premium price and are available for purchase online. While these new phones aren’t affordable by any means, the upcoming Google Pixel 8a could be comparatively affordable. However, don’t expect it or any other Pixel variants to arrive at a budget price. A Google executive has cleared the air and has revealed that the company has no plans of making budget phones.

In an interview with Austria-based newspaper Der Standard, a Google executive revealed that it does not plan to launch a low-cost phone. That’s simply because it has too many compromises.

The newspaper stated, “The question is what actually constitutes a pixel. That would be the camera, the security, but also all the smart features based on artificial intelligence. Offering all of this in good quality is simply not possible with a device around 200 euros (roughly Rs 17,600), emphasizes the Google Vice President.”

It also quoted the words of Nanda Ramachandra who is the Vice President of Pixel Division at Google. “We would have to make too many compromises for that.”

With that, it’s clear that Google will have to make several compromises to come up with a budget phone of say under Rs 20,000.

While Google phones won’t launch at a cheaper price, they do get massive discounts in festive sales here in India. As of now, the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a are available at huge discounts in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.

The Pixel 7 in the sale is available under Rs 40,000 with offers, whereas, the Pixel 7 Pro can be purchased at around Rs 60,000 effectively. The Pixel 7a, on the other hand, is available under Rs 35,000 with offers.

In other news about the Google Pixel, the company recently launched the Pixel 8 series globally. In India, the Pixel 8 begins at Rs 82,999, whereas, the Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs 1,06,999.

The new Pixel phones are powered by Tensor G3 chipset and come with AI features. The Pro, especially, brings camera prowess and packs a bigger battery.