Google recently announced two new features for Gmail that will make it easier for users to unsubscribe unwanted emails in Gmail on the web and in the company’s mobile apps. As of now, Google shows a small Unsubscribe button at the end of the message they receive from an organisation on the web and in the company’s Android and iOS-based apps. This button is small, not clearly visible and often mistaken for sub-text. But now, the company is making this Unsubscribe button more accessible to its users.

The company via an update on its blog post recently announced that it is rolling out updates to Gmail on Web and the mobile apps that will make the Unsubscribe button more accessible and, in the process, make it easier for users to get rid of the unwanted emails.

Firstly, Google has added the Unsubscribe button to the hover actions in the thread-list on web. Google says that when users click the unsubscribe button, Gmail will send a http request or an email to the sender to remove their email address from their mailing list. “When the unsubscribe button is clicked, Gmail sends http request or an email to the sender to remove your email address from their mailing list,” Google said in a blogpost. This functionality has been added on Gmail’s web-based platform.

On mobile, the company has moved the unsubscribe button from the three-dot menu to appear more prominently in the email. “Moving the unsubscribe button from the three-dot menu to appear more prominently in your email on your Android and iOS devices,” the company added.

Availability

As far as availability is concerned, the company says that these features are now available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts on web and iOS devices and are rolling out now on Android devices at an extended pace.

How to Unsubscribe an email on Gmail

On your PC

Step 1: On your computer, go to Gmail.

Step 2: Open the message by the send whose emails you want to unsubscribe.

Step 3: Next to the sender’s name, click Unsubscribe.

Step 4: In the pop-up, click Unsubscribe.

On Android phone and iPhone

Step 1: Open Gmail on your iPhone or Android phone.

Step 2: Open an email from the sender you want to unsubscribe from.

Step 3: Next to the sender’s name, tap Unsubscribe.

Step 4: In the pop-up, tap Unsubscribe.