If you are annoyed by unwanted emails from a specific sender, you can block them in Gmail. This will prevent their messages from reaching your inbox and send them to the spam folder instead. If you find this feature interesting and block an email address, here is a step-by-step guide on how to block an email address in Gmail.

A step-by-step guide on how to block an email address in Gmail

Step 1: Open Gmail on your computer or mobile device and sign in to your account.

Step 2: Find an email from the sender you want to block and open it.

Step 3: Click or tap the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner of the email.

Step 4: Select “Block [sender name]” from the menu. You will see a confirmation pop-up asking if you want to block the sender.

Step 5: Click or tap “Block” to confirm. You will no longer receive emails from this sender in your inbox.

You can also block a sender from the main Gmail screen, without opening their email. Just hover over their name or email address and click or tap the three-dot menu icon that appears. Then, follow the same steps as above.

To unblock a sender, you can either open one of their emails from the spam folder and click or tap “Unblock [sender name]” from the menu or go to Settings > See all settings > Filters and Blocked Addresses and find the sender in the list. Then, click or tap “Unblock” next to their name.

Blocking a sender in Gmail is an easy way to get rid of unwanted emails and keep your inbox clean. However, it does not stop the sender from emailing you. They will not know that you have blocked them, and their messages will still be stored in the spam folder. If you want to completely stop receiving emails from someone, you may need to contact them directly and ask them to stop or report them as spam or abuse to Gmail.

