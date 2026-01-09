Gmail To Get THESE Gemini AI Features: What’s New And How They Help

For years, Gmail has quietly added smart features in the background, whether it is about spam filtering that actually works or quick replies that save time. But email itself has changed. Also Read: ChatGPT Images Vs Gemini Nano Banana Pro: We Put It To Test And The Results Are Surprising

Now, Google is pushing Gmail towards the AI era with Gemini features. What tech giant is simply trying to do is make your Gmail not just a storage of long emails, but simply to help them understand, prioritise, and act on them faster. Here's what's changing in your Gmail.

Gmail With AI Overviews

One of the biggest additions coming to Gmail is AI Overviews, powered by Gemini. The idea is simple: instead of scrolling endlessly or relying on keyword searches, users can just ask their inbox questions in natural language.

For example, if you open a long email thread with dozens of replies, Gmail can automatically summarise the conversation into key points. You can also ask things like “Who sent me the quotation for last year’s renovation?” and get a direct answer pulled from your emails. Conversation summaries are rolling out for free users, while asking your inbox questions will be available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Help Me Write

Writing emails is also getting easier. Help Me Write can now draft emails from scratch or polish existing ones, and it’s expanding to free users as well. Alongside this, Suggested Replies are becoming smarter. Instead of generic responses, Gmail will suggest replies based on the tone and context of the conversation. There’s also a Proofread feature that checks grammar, clarity, and tone before you hit send – useful when you want your message to sound right without rewriting it multiple times.

More personalised writing suggestions, using context from other Google apps, are expected next month.

AI Inbox

Another upcoming feature is AI Inbox. What will it do? Instead of showing everything chronologically, Gmail will highlight important items such as bills, reminders, and priority messages. The inbox will surface suggested to-dos and topics to catch up on, based on who you interact with most and what seems urgent. For now, AI Inbox is limited to trusted testers, with a wider rollout planned later.

When Will You Get These Features?

Most of these Gemini-powered features are starting to roll out in the US first, in English. However, Google plans to expand them to more regions and languages in the coming months.