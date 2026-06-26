EPFO portal to remain unavailable from June 26 to June 30: Check affected services

A major announcement comes from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The authority body has informed that a few of its online services are temporarily unavailable from June 26 to June 30, 2026. This is happening for a scheduled system migration, and hence, all the activities on the EPFO website and UMANG will not be permitted for the members during this period. Also Read: EPFO 3.0 aims to make PF withdrawals as easy as ATM transactions: Will it affect your pension amount?

The temporary closure is part of a major database consolidation and software upgrade, the retirement fund body said, designed to deliver a better service and improve processing speed in the future when the upgrade is complete, while also ensuring a more seamless user experience. Also Read: EPFO may soon let users withdraw PF money directly through UPI

The EPFO website will be closed for five days

EPFO has put on its official member portal an “Important Notice: Scheduled System Migration and Temporary Service Unavailability” to alert subscribers to the planned outage. Also Read: EPFO KYC Update: PF withdrawal blocked without KYC update, EPFO online process explained

It has also announced this on its official X (previously Twitter) account, saying the new system will provide its members with faster, more reliable and more secure services.

The scheduled migration is to be between 12:00 AM on June 26 and 11:59 PM on June 30, 2026.

What will be the services that will be unavailable in EPFO?

List of services that will not be available

Submission of new EPF claims

Processing of existing claims

EPF e-passbook service

Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) filing by employers

Online claim-related services through the EPFO portal and UMANG app

Employers have been advised to file Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) on time.

EPFO has affirmed that claims will not be processed during the downtime as they will be done before the migration. Those applications will be processed again when the services return.

Why EPFO is upgrading the systems?

The move includes database consolidation and modernisation of claims processing software, as per the organisation.

The goal is to enhance the overall service delivery as faster, efficient and secure platform. The upgraded infrastructure is also expected to bring down processing time and ease the experience of employees and employers of EPFO’s digital services.

When will EPFO services get restarted?

EPFO is anticipating that all the online services are back on 12:00 AM on July 1, 2026.

The organisation has apologized for the inconvenience this will cause its members in the short term, and asked members to make their claims plans accordingly.

For the subscribers who had intended to submit withdrawal requests or pension claim requests or transfer requests, they are advised to wait till the services resume after migration is completed.

How to check EPF balance?

While EPF related services will not be available on the portal and UMANG app, basic EPF information will be available through alternative means.

Check EPF balance on WhatsApp

Users can send a “Hello” message to their area EPFO Office verified WhatsApp number to start the discussion. Service offers support for multiple Indian languages and offers automated responses for common queries at all times.

To view EPF balance, make a missed call

Members are also able to get balance in their provident fund by sending a missed call from registered cell phone number on 9966044425.

This call self disconnects after 2 rings, and charges are not applied. The user then gets an SMS that tells about the amount of his/her last PF contribution and account balance.

Visit the EPF Balance page via SMS to view your EPF balance

SMS Subscribers can also send an SMS as follows:

EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 using their registered mobile number.

The SMS service gives information on the most recent payment to the PF and current balance. It comes in English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

A brief overview of what EPF members should do before 26 June

Any member that intends to submit EPF withdrawal claims, EPF transfer requests, EPF pension applications or EPF employer applications should submit them prior to the period of migration which starts on June 26.

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Users who are in need of urgent access to their provident fund will have to wait for the migration period as the claim submission and processing will be unavailable during this period.