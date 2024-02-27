Be alert! Here are 3 ways to stop someone from hacking you

The online world is not quite utopian, and perils are lurking at every click you perform on your device. There have been hundreds of thousands of cases where users, unfamiliar with how to safeguard their devices and the data stored, often fall victim to online fraud, or worse, hacking. It is a frustrating situation to be in, but with the right set of instructions to follow, you can not only keep hacking attempts at bay, but you can also fortify your online information and your devices better.

How to prevent hacking

— Refrain from sharing information

Take it as a thumb rule: never share confidential information with anyone asking for it over a call, through an email, or in a chat. If you have doubts about whether the website you are visiting is suspicious or the sender of the email has nothing but good intentions, take a thorough look at the body. You will most likely get bad vibes from a website asking for your name, email, phone, or even your bank account or card information. The best thing is to avoid the website and the email, and if you are on a call, you should hang up immediately.

— Disconnect your devices from the internet

Sometimes even the most benign apps, which some scammer masquerading as your well-wisher suggested you download, are not harmless. These tools allow hackers to gain remote access to your device outside your knowledge. If you have not downloaded any app, but the app is still there on your device, don’t be surprised. It is possible someone lured you into providing them access to your device through platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams and then downloaded the app. Remote access can allow hackers to steal your information. To stop it, just disconnect your device from the internet. You can immediately turn Wi-Fi off or disable cellular data on your device.

— Immediately change your account passwords

Even if you get so much as a hint that someone has tried to snoop into your device, one of the few things that you should do is change all your passwords. Once a password is compromised, it can allow the hacker to gain access to your account and data. Since most people use the same password on multiple platforms, hackers can easily infiltrate into different accounts and devices. For that reason, you should quickly change the password of all the accounts you think may have been infected. In case you have disconnected your phone or laptop from the internet, then do not hesitate to ask your family, friends, or colleagues for help with a spare device.

With the best practices and a calm attitude towards the situation, you can keep hackers at bay and safeguard your devices and the private information stored on them.