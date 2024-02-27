5 Signs to know if your smartphone has been hacked

Smartphone hacking: Smartphones are the gateways to our digital lives. They not only help us connect with friends, family and colleagues with social media apps, messaging apps and video calling tools such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Google Meet but they also let us buy and sell things and transfer money with apps such as Paytm and PhonePe to name a few. These use cases and more make smartphone the prime target of hackers who not only see them as treasure troves for data that can be sold for advertisements but also as a way to steal money.

This makes it important for users to safeguard their devices with additional layer of security. That said, technological developments have given hackers and scammers complex tools which they can use to dupe you covertly. However, these tools don’t make them invincible or invisible. There are signs you can use to detect if your smartphone has been hacked. So, without much ado, here are five signs to know if your phone has been hacked:

How to identify if your phone has been hacked?

1. Your data usage is higher than usual

One of the easiest ways to detect if an app or a software running in the background is stealing your data by keeping an eye on your data usage patterns. If you notice that data usage patterns (and consequently the bills) are rising despite no changes in your usage, it could be an indicator of the fact that your phone has been hacked.

2. You see persistent pop-ups on your screen

If you notice a lot of pop-ups on your phone, it could be a sign that your device has been infested by spyware or malware. Sudden increase in pop-ups coupled with inappropriate ad content could be warning sign for you to look into.

3. You notice new apps, texts you didn’t send

Spyware, adware and malware often use data, malicious apps and text messages to communicate with the scammers who deploy them. If you notice new apps on your smartphone that you didn’t download or text messages that you didn’t send, it could be a sign of infestation.

4. Your call log has calls you didn’t make

Like text messages, hackers also use calls to enable hacked device, in this case smartphones, to communicate with them. Accidental calls occassionally are fine. But if you notice a constant pattern wherein your call logs are full of calls that you didn’t make, it could be a sign that your smartphone has been hacked.

5. Your phone’s battery is draining quickly

Any activity has a direct impact on the battery life of your phone. So, if you watch a movie on your way back home from work one day, it will deplete your battery faster than listening to music. Similarly, if your phone has malicious apps or software running in the background, it will deplete the battery faster, indicating an issue.