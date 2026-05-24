Anthropic’s secretive Mythos AI appears inside Claude code, then vanishes

Just a day after Anthropic suggested that its advanced cybersecurity-focused AI system Mythos would remain restricted for now, users online claim they briefly spotted traces of the model inside Claude Code and Claude Security. Also Read: ChatGPT was supposed to help him; Instead, it nearly ruined him

The sudden appearance has raised the latest speculation around whether Anthropic may quietly be preparing wider access to the system, even though the company publicly says stronger safeguards are still needed before any broader release. For now, nothing official confirms a public rollout. But the timing is definitely worth attention. Also Read: Fake or real? Here’s how to identify AI-generated images using ChatGPT and Gemini

Mythos 1 Model: What users found?

According to screenshots and posts shared online, some reportedly noticed model names such as “Mythos 1” or “claude-mythos-1-preview” inside Anthropic’s developer-focused tools. Some users also claimed they found backend code references mentioning access to the Mythos model inside Claude Code and Claude Security. Interestingly, those references reportedly disappeared shortly afterward. Also Read: Why Google ‘disregarded’ the word ‘disregard’: Here’s what actually happened

ANTHROPIC 🔥: Mythos 1, "claude-mythos-1-preview", is being prepared for a release on Claude Code and Claude Security. The model became visible for a short amount of time on Claude; besides that, new strings mentioning Mythos have been added. > Access to the Claude Mythos… pic.twitter.com/ig16Gx1Zsw — 🚨 AI News | TestingCatalog (@testingcatalog) May 23, 2026

That has led many to believe the visibility may have been accidental, tied to internal testing, or linked to controlled partner access rather than a public launch.

Mythos: Why is it getting attention

Anthropic recently revealed that Claude Mythos discovered more than 10,000 serious software vulnerabilities in under a month across important software systems. That instantly positioned Mythos as one of the most closely watched AI cybersecurity systems currently known publicly.

The AI giant says the model is capable of helping identify vulnerabilities, analyse software behaviour, and assist with cybersecurity workflows at a level far beyond normal coding assistants. However, it also raises concerns around misuse.

Interestingly, this is not the first time traces of Mythos have surfaced unexpectedly online. Earlier reports claimed that unauthorised users briefly accessed parts of the system. Other references reportedly appeared through cloud-based vulnerability discovery systems connected to AWS and Google Cloud environments. However, each time, the traces disappeared fairly quickly.

Will Anthropic widely release Mythos?

What makes the situation more interesting is that Anthropic had just stated that Mythos was unlikely to become publicly available anytime soon. According to the company, access currently remains restricted to around 40 organisations, including partners like Google and Amazon, under something called Project Mythos.

Anthropic has repeatedly said that stronger safeguards are still being developed before wider deployment becomes possible.

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In simple terms, the company appears cautious about releasing highly cyber-capable AI systems too quickly.