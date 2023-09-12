Apple Event 2023: As promised, Apple will set the stage today for its much-awaited annual event. This time it’s themed ‘Wonderlust‘ and we are expected to get several new announcements. The company will not only launch a couple of iPhone 15 models but also some wearables devices. And, possibly some software announcements. Let’s see how to watch the Apple event live.

Apple Event 2023: How to watch the Wonderlust event live

The Apple event for the year will be held tonight at 10:30 PM IST. That’s 10 hours from now, depending on when you are reading this. Those interested in watching the Livestream can tap on the preview below.

The Wonderlust event will take place physically in California at Apple Park. The company is expected to announce several products but the major highlight, as usual, will be the iPhones.

Apple Event 2023: What to expect

Apple will take wraps off the new iPhone 15 lineup at its Wonderlust event. The iPhones will be followed by the new Apple Watch Series 9 and likely a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. Furthermore, Apple may bring new AirPods and publically make its new software skin available.

What to expect from the iPhone 15 lineup

Starting with the iPhones, the new iPhone 15 will largely have the same design as the predecessor iPhone 14, as per rumors. However, the vanilla iPhone 15 and 15 Plus may get a Dynamic Island, an upgrade from the notch display. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are expected to get thinner 1.5mm bezels.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will likely get 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch panels, respectively, with a 60Hz refresh rate. Both are rumored to get a frosted back. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will likely get 6.1-inch/6.3-inch and 6.7-inch/6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion panels.

Expect new colors for vanilla and Pro models. The Pro models may come with a Titanium build, which is lighter and more premium than stainless steel. The Pros are also rumored to get an action button by replacing the mute switch.

One of the major upgrades that new iPhones will bring is the inclusion of the USB-C port. Apple will offer a USB-C port for charging and data transfer instead of the Lighting port. This comes after a mandate issued by the European Commission. This means that you will be able to use an Android phone’s charging cable to charge the new iPhones.

Rumors suggest that Apple may restrict USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 technology to iPhone 15 Pro models. Also, the Pro models may get 35W of maximum charging speed. The vanilla iPhones may be limited to USB 2.0 speed.

The entire lineup is said to get battery upgrades. The Pro models will likely be powered by the new A17 chipset, whereas, the vanilla models may get A16 SoC. Furthermore, The vanilla iPhone models may get a 48MP main lens, an upgrade from the 12MP main sensor on the predecessors. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get up to 6x Zoom support with the Periscope lens.