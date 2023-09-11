Apple’s much-awaited September event is scheduled for tomorrow. Themed “Wonderlust,” the event will have several launches including multiple iPhone models and a few Apple Watch models. This time around, the hype is real around the upcoming iPhones as Apple is said to bring USB-C support. A feature that will be a novelty for Apple users as it may bring new possibilities. That said, let’s take a look at all that which has led us to the launch tomorrow.

Apple event tomorrow: What to expect

Apple’s Wonderlust event will begin tomorrow at 10:30 PM IST. The keynote will be streamed live on the company’s official website and YouTube channel.

At tomorrow’s event, the company is expected to announce at least four new iPhones – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Some rumors suggest that there will be one more device called the iPhone 15 Ultra, while others say that the Ultra is nothing but the Pro Max model.

In addition to the iPhones, expect new Apple Watch models including the Apple Watch Series 9 variants and a new Watch Ultra. Furthermore, Apple will likely launch new AirPods, likely the third generation of AirPods Pro. However, no fine details have been out for the same, so take the information with a pinch of salt. The upcoming AirPods may debut with a USB-C charging case.

As to software, the company will most likely announce the iOS 17, iPad 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma for everyone. The new software skins were launched for testers back in June.

iPhone 15 series specs roundup

The all-new iPhone 15 series will largely have the same design as the predecessor models. However, the vanilla iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get a Dynamic Island, an upgrade from the notch display. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are expected to get thinner 1.5mm bezels.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will likely get 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch panels, respectively, with a 60Hz refresh rate. Both are rumored to get a frosted back. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will likely get 6.1-inch/6.3-inch and 6.7-inch/6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion panels.

The materials used on the frame and back of the Pro models will likely be Titanium, again an upgrade from the Stainless steel build. Titanium is said to be more premium and lighter than stainless steel. The Pros will likely get the action button replacing the mute switch.

Both the vanilla iPhones are expected to be powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset. On the other hand, the Pro models are anticipated to come with an A17 chipset. All iPhones are rumored to get battery upgrades.

The iPhone 15 is speculated to come with a larger 3,877mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Plus may have a 4,912mAh cell, the iPhone 15 Pro could pack a 3,650mAH cell, and lastly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to house a 4,852mAh battery. Do note that this is an older rumor, so things might change. As per a recent leak, the Pro Max will get a 4,422mAh cell.

All models will likely get the USB-C port and the Pros may have 35W fast charging. The charging cable in the box could be color-matched and braided. Despite the battery capacity increase, the Pro models could be lighter.

Unlike the older rumor, the iPhone 15 lineup may start at 128GB. However, some reports still say 256GB base storage for the Pro models along with a price increase. The top model of the phones may go up to 2TB, as per rumors.

In terms of the cameras, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get up to 6x Zoom support with the Periscope lens. The vanilla iPhone models will likely get a 48MP main lens, an upgrade from the 12MP main sensor on the predecessors.

Apple Watch Series 9 specs roundup

Apple Watch Series 9 may not have a design change. However, it is rumored to come with Apple S9 chipset. This will be an upgrade from the 7nm-based Apple S8 chipset in the Watch Series 8. The S9 chip is said to be based on the 5nm or 4nm process.

The new Apple Watch Ultra is also expected to pack the same chipset. It also may not get a design improvement. Both the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) will run on the new watchOS 10. The duo is expected to arrive in different sizes and colors.

New AirPods roundup

There have been inconsistent leaks for the upcoming AirPods. Some rumors suggest the presence of AirPods Pro 3rd generation. Other leaks say that Apple may only offer an incremental upgrade by giving a USB-C charging case. Whatever the case, a new pair of AirPods is most likely arriving at tomorrow’s launch.