Android Earthquake Alerts in India: Google today announced the availability of Earthquake Alerts on Android smartphones in India. The company today announced that it has partnered with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC) to roll out the earthquake alert system to Android users in the country. This system will use the data collected by smartphones to detect early signs of earthquake in an area and then alert users about in that area about the same.

READ MORE Google launches earthquake alerts on Android in India: How this feature works

Google, in a blog post, said that each ‘Android smartphone is equipped with tiny accelerometers that can act as mini seismometers. When a phone is plugged in and charging, it can detect the very beginnings of earthquake shaking. If many phones detect earthquake-like shaking around the same time, our server can use this information to estimate that an earthquake may be happening, as well as characteristics of the event – like its epicenter and magnitude. Then, our server can send alerts to nearby phones.’

READ MORE Google brings generative AI to YouTube, announces new features for creators

Android users will receive two types of alerts based on the information collected by the smartphones — Be Aware Alert and the Take Action Alert.

The Be Aware Alert, as the name suggests is designed to give users a heads up for light shaking and provide more information when they tap on the notification. It respects the Volume, Do Not Disturb and Notification settings on users’ smartphones. The Take Action Alert, on the other hand, is designed to get users’ attention before they experience moderate to heavy shaking, so that you can take action to protect themselves. These alerts will break through Do Not Disturb settings on a user’s smartphone, turn on the screen and play a loud sound.

It is worth noting that while Google has started rolling out this feature to Android devices running Android 5 and newer OS versions, users need to manually enable this feature on their devices. Here is a step-by-step guide as to how you can enable Earthquake Alerts on Android smartphones in India.

How to turn on Earthquake alert on Android phone

Step 1: Turn on mobile data or Wi-Fi on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Open the Settings app on your Android smartphone.

Step 3: Next, tap Safety & emergency settings on your Android phone.

Step 4: Next, tap the Earthquake alerts option on your Android phone.

Step 5: If you don’t find Safety & emergency, tap Location and then Advanced and then Earthquake alerts.

Step 6: Lastly, turn Earthquake Alerts option on.