Apple’s much anticipated iPhone 15 series is available for purchase starting September 22. The new iPhone 15 series was launched at Apple’s Wonderlust event on September 22 and includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Some of the highlights of the newly launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus include Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel main camera, and a new 2x zoom camera. In addition to this, these iPhones run on an A16 Bionic chip and come with a USB-C connector, Precision Finding for Find My, and enhanced durability features. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus come with colour-infused back glass that has a matte texture and an aluminium frame.

Coming to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, they feature aerospace-grade titanium, a customizable Action button, a 48MP primary camera, enhanced portrait and Night mode. In addition to this, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with a new 5x telephoto camera, and A17 Pro chip for enhanced gaming and overall performance.

If you are an Android user who finds the iPhone 15 series interesting and considering moving from Android to iPhone. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to transfer data from Android to iPhone.

Step 1: Turn on your iPhone and place it near your Android device and follow the onscreen setup instructions in the iPhone

Step 2: On the Quick Start screen, tap Set Up Manually, then continue to follow the onscreen instructions.

Step 3: Look for the Apps and Data screen and then tap Move Data from Android.

Step 4: On your Android device, open the Move to iOS app. If you don’t have the Move to iOS app, download it from the Google Play Store. Tap Continue, and read the terms and conditions that appear. To continue, tap Agree.

Step 5: On your iOS device, tap Continue when you see the Move from Android screen. Wait for a ten-digit or six-digit code to appear. Ignore a weak internet connection alert, if appears.

Step 6: Enter the code on your Android device.

Step 7: Your iPhone will create a temporary Wi-Fi network. When prompted, tap Connect to join that network on your Android device. Then wait for the Transfer Data screen to appear.

Step 8: On your Android device, select the content that you want to transfer, and tap Continue. Keep your devices near each other and plugged in to power until the transfer completes. The process will take some time, depending on how much content you are moving.

Step 9: After the loading bar finishes on your iOS device, tap Done on your Android device and follow the on-screen instructions of your iPhone to further complete the set-up.