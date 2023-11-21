Android hacks: A long-lasting battery is the demand of almost every smartphone user these day. Owing to their utility, it’s important that you keep a check on your phone’s battery life, especially if it is more than two years old. Checking your phone’s battery health not only give you a clearer picture of all the apps — some wanted, some unwanted — that are draining the precious resource, but it also tells you if you need to get your phone’s battery replaced or in worse cases, change your phone altogether.

So, if you find yourself in a situation where you are facing issues with your phone’s battery, here’s a step-by-step guide of how you can check your Android phone’s battery health:

How to check battery health of your Android phone?

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Android phone.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Battery option and then tap it.

Step 3: In the Battery section, scroll down and tap the Battery Health option.

Once you are here, you will see your Battery status over the last 24 hours and all the apps that have been eating up your phone’s battery the most. From here, you can force an app to close to save the battery drain. You can also disable an app that has been eating up your phone’s battery if it is an app that you no longer use as much.

If that doesn’t improve the overall health of your phone’s battery, you can always reset your phone and start a fresh or even consider buying a new phone if the battery health status shows that your phone can’t hold the charge for more than a few hours.

How to check the phone battery status on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone

Step 1: Open the Samsung Members App on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the Assistance tab at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the ‘Support’ option.

Step 3: Tap the Phone Diagnostics option.

Step 5: Select the battery option.

Step 6: Initiate battery diagnostics.

Once the process is complete, the app will tell you if your phone’s battery needs to be repaired. It will also show you repair options on the screen.