Your Instagram chats are no longer fully private - Here’s why

Meta has officially ended support for end-to-end encrypted chats on Instagram, and naturally, many of us now have the same and big question: Can Meta now read Instagram DMs? The short answer is, technically, yes, under certain conditions. Also Read: Virat Kohli, Ronaldo, BLACKPINK see millions of Instagram followers vanish: Here’s what happened

Starting today, Instagram no longer supports optional end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) direct messages. The feature was introduced back in 2023 as part of Meta’s “future is private” messaging push. But now, all chats on Instagram are moving back to standard encryption. Why is it happening, and how will it affect you? Know all the details. Also Read: WhatsApp brings Business AI to India that talks to your customers in their language

What exactly changes now?

With end-to-end encryption, only the sender and the receiver could read the messages so far. Not even the platform itself could access the content. However, now that Instagram is switching back to standard encryption, Meta may technically be able to access message content when required. This could include: Also Read: Meta’s AI may use bone structure, height to detect underage accounts

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Well, that does not automatically mean Meta employees are sitting and reading chats. But it does mean the Meta can process or review message content under certain situations, especially in moderation and safety-related cases.

Why is Meta removing encrypted chats?

One of the biggest reasons being discussed is child safety and harmful content detection. Governments and online safety regulators across multiple countries have increasingly requested tech platforms to detect child abuse material, grooming behaviour, harassment, and illegal activity happening through private messaging systems.

End-to-end encryption makes that difficult because platforms themselves cannot scan message content. Meta has faced growing scrutiny over user safety in recent years, including lawsuits and investigations linked to harmful activity on its platforms. Removing end-to-end encryption from Instagram DMs may now make moderation and automated detection easier.

At the same time, privacy advocates argue that weakening encryption also weakens user privacy.

What about WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption?

For now, there are no changes to the end-to-end policy of WhatsApp. Meta has only confirmed this change for Instagram. Apps like WhatsApp still use end-to-end encryption by default. The company has not announced similar changes for WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger yet.

Can Meta use your DMs for AI training?

This is another concern many users have raised online. Meta previously clarified that Instagram direct messages are not being used to train its AI systems. However, moving away from end-to-end encryption could technically make it easier for platforms to process message content for future AI features or moderation systems.

That said, Meta has not announced any direct AI-training plan linked to Instagram DMs.

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How will it affect you?

Meta suggests that if you have previously used encrypted chats on Instagram, then you can still download messages or media that you want to save. But the main changes will be how you interact using Instagram DMs, as you must refrain from sharing sensitive information such as banking details, personal documents, and private conversations.