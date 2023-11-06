If you want to sell, trade, or give away your Android phone or tablet, you need to erase all your personal data and settings from it. This process is called a factory reset, and it restores your device to its original state when you first bought it. A factory reset can also help you fix some issues with your device, such as poor performance, malware infections, or software glitches. However, before you perform a factory reset, you should back up your important files and data, as they will be permanently deleted. If you want to reset your Android smartphone, here is a step-by-step guide on how to reset your Android phone.

Step 1: Go to Settings then to System and scroll down to Reset options. You may need to enter your PIN, pattern, or password to access this menu.

Step 2: Tap Erase all data (factory reset) and then Erase all data. You may see a warning message that tells you what will be erased from your device. Read it carefully and tap Erase all data again to confirm.

Step 3: Wait for the reset process to complete. Your device will reboot and show the setup screen. You can now set up your device as new or give it to someone else.

It is worth noting that some devices may have different names or locations for the reset options. You can also use the search function in the Settings app to find them. Alternatively, you can use the recovery mode to reset your device. To do this, you need to turn off your device and then press and hold a combination of buttons (usually Power and Volume Down) to enter the recovery mode. Use the volume buttons to navigate and the power button to select. Choose Wipe data/factory reset and then Yes. When the process is done, choose Reboot system now.

