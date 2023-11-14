Here is every Samsung phone that will get Android 14 update

Samsung started rolling out Android 14 to its smartphones on October 30, starting with this year’s Galaxy S23 in Europe. The rollout expanded to include more markets, such as the US, where Galaxy S23 owners received the OneUI 6 update a few days back. A large chunk of users are still eagerly awaiting the new update for their phones. To give a heads-up, Samsung has revealed the schedule of the Android 14 rollout for all eligible Galaxy phones worldwide. These timelines paint a positive picture for Samsung, which has managed to release the Android 14 update in less than a month from Google.

The list of Samsung Galaxy phones, along with their Android 14 rollout schedule, was posted about two weeks back, as reported by SamMobile. The first confirmation on what devices will be eligible from Samsung came previously. It included 20 devices, but then later the company shared a new schedule on the European community forums, highlighting that at least 35 devices will be eligible for the Android 14 upgrade. The schedule lists both the models and the dates when Android 14 will become eligible for them. However, there is no mention of the different regions and the priority in which the rollout will take place for them.

Android 14 will be available on Samsung devices with OneUI 6 custom skin on top. It is the latest version that brings a revamped Quick Panel design, new weather widgets, a new default system font, an even simpler Camera app interface, and a bunch of photo and video editing options. There are several under-the-hood updates, as well, which enhance the privacy and security of the devices.

Here is the list of all the Samsung Galaxy devices that are eligible for the Android 14 update, along with the tentative date for receiving the update:

Galaxy S23: 30th October Galaxy S23 Plus: 30th October Galaxy S23 Ultra: 30th October Galaxy A34 5G: 13th November Galaxy A54 5G: 13th November Galaxy Z Flip 5: 13th November Galaxy Z Fold 5: 13th November Galaxy S22: 15th November Galaxy S22 Plus: 15th November Galaxy S22 Ultra: 15th November Galaxy S23 FE: 20th November Galaxy A13 5G: 20th November Galaxy A33 5G: 20th November Galaxy A53 5G: 20th November Galaxy S21 5G: 20th November Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: 20th November Galaxy S21 Plus 5G: 20th November Galaxy Z Flip 4: 20th November Galaxy Z Fold 4: 20th November Galaxy S21 FE 5G: 24th November Galaxy A52: 27th November Galaxy A52s 5G: 27th November Galaxy A13: 27th November Galaxy A23 5G: 27th November Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: 27th November Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: 27th November Galaxy A72: 30th November Galaxy A25 5G: 1st December Galaxy A04s: 4th December Galaxy XCover 5: 8th December Galaxy A14 5G: Date yet to be decided Galaxy A14: Date yet to be decided Galaxy A52 5G: Date yet to be decided Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date yet to be decided Galaxy A05s: Date yet to be decided

According to the report, these dates are meant for the European market, but considering the US customers began receiving the update shortly after the rollout in Europe, it should not take long for Samsung to make the Android 14 update available for the rest of the devices in the US. On the other hand, there is no information about Galaxy users in India.