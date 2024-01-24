Aadhaar Enrolment Centres are established primarily to register new Aadhaar card applicants and to assist current cardholders in updating their Aadhaar details among other services. The initial services provided at these centres are complimentary, however, certain tasks may incur a nominal charge as determined by the UIDAI.

If you are searching for the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre near you, the mAadhaar app can be your digital map, making the process smoother than ever. In this guide, we’ll help you find the mAadhaar app’s enrolment centre locator feature.

A step-by-step guide on how to locate nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre using the mAadhaar app:

Step 1: Open the mAadhaar app: Ensure you have the latest version installed on your smartphone.

Step 2: Log in: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the 4-digit OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Access the “Locate Enrolment Center” feature:

On the home screen, tap the “Enrolment Center” icon. Alternatively, go to the “More” section and choose “Locate Enrolment Center.”

Step 4: Enable location services: Allow the app to access your location for accurate results.

Step 5: View nearby centres: The app will display a list of enrolment centres near your current location, along with their addresses and phone numbers.

Step 6: Filter results (optional): Refine your search by specifying:

* State

* District

* Pincode

* Aadhaar service type (enrolment, update, etc.)

Step 7: View centre details: Tap on a specific centre to view its:

* Name

* Full address

* Contact number

* Working hours

* Available services

* Map location

Meanwhile, Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Indian government to every resident. It is linked to your biometric data, such as fingerprints and iris scans, which are used to verify your identity for various services and transactions. However, this also poses a risk of misuse and theft by fraudsters who can access your biometric data and use it to impersonate you. To protect yourself from such frauds, you can lock your biometric data on the Aadhaar website or app. Here is a guide to help you lock your biometric data on the Aadhaar website or app.