Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Indian government to every resident. It is linked to your biometric data, such as fingerprints and iris scans, which are used to verify your identity for various services and transactions. However, this also poses a risk of misuse and theft by fraudsters who can access your biometric data and use it to impersonate you. To protect yourself from such frauds, you can lock your biometric data on the Aadhaar website or app.

A step-by-step guide on how to lock Aadhaar biometrics data

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar website or download the mAadhaar app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Log in with your Aadhaar number and OTP (one-time password) or use your registered mobile number and mPIN.

Step 3: Go to the ‘Biometric Lock’ section and click on ‘Enable Biometric Locking’.

Step 4: Enter your security code and confirm your action.

Step 5: Once you lock your biometric data, you will not be able to use it for authentication until you unlock it again.

Step 6: To unlock your biometric data, go to the same section and click on ‘Disable Biometric Locking’.

Step 7: Enter your security code and confirm your action.

Step 8: You can also choose to temporarily unlock your biometric data for 10 minutes, after which it will be locked again automatically.

By locking your biometric data, you can prevent unauthorized access and safeguard your Aadhaar information. However, you should also remember to unlock it whenever you need to use it for any service or transaction that requires Aadhaar authentication.

It is worth noting that locking your Aadhaar biometrics does not affect your ability to use Aadhaar for various purposes, such as identity verification. You can still use your Aadhaar number and OTP to verify your identity when needed. Some of the benefits of locking your Aadhaar biometrics are- It protects your money from possible AEPS frauds. It prevents your identity from being misused by others. It gives you confidence that your biometric data is secure and well-guarded.

