How to apply for Baal Aadhaar card for newborn: Step by step process every parent should know

Aadhaar card is an important official document in India, helping users with their banking, admissions, travel, and several other essential things. There are several services in the country that now require Aadhaar verification. Nevertheless, one thing they don’t know about is how they can apply for Aadhaar for their newborn babies. This version of the Aadhaar card is called Baal Aadhaar, designed by UIDAI for children below five years of age. Also Read: How To Change Your Aadhaar Mobile Number Online Using The New Aadhaar App: Check QUICK Steps Here

What is Baal Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) officially launched the blue-colored Baal Aadhaar for children below 5 years of age in February 2018. The card is issued for young children and it looks different from the regular Aadhaar card. The Baal Aadhaar card is blue in color. Any child who is a resident of India can apply for it. Also Read: New Aadhaar App Rolls Out For Android And iOS: Key Features Explained

Documents Required for Baal Aadhaar Card

For applying Baal Aadhaar Card, parents need basic documents, including birth certificate, hospital slip. Also Read: Will your Aadhaar card be invalid after June 14? Know the truth

Parents Aadhaar card is also needed, as it will be linked to your child’s Aadhaar

Address proof where parents live

How to Apple for Baal Aadhaar Card for Your Child

Applying for a Baal Aadhaar card requires simple and straightforward process. Follow this step-by-step guide to understand how you can easily apply or it.

Step 1: If you are a new parent and wants to apply for Baal Aadhaar for your child, you first need to book an appointment online via the UIDAI website

Step 2: You need to select the nearest Aadhaar centre for enrollment.

Step 3: Now, fill in the enrolment form with your child’s details.

Step 4: Enter parents Aadhaar number correctly

Step 5: Now, submit all the required document at the centre.

Step 6: The centre will also ask a photograph of your child during the visit.

Step 7: Next, complete the biometric verifications. This will include fingerprint or IRIS scan of the parent. It doesn’t require child’s biometric authentication.

Step 9: Only their photograph is taken. However, once the child turns five, biometric details must be updated.

Step 10: In final steps, you will be given the acknowledgement slip. It contains the enrolment ID, which you can use to track the application status.

Step 11: Parents do not have to pay any fee for applying or updating details.

Importance of Baal Aadhaar

Baal Aadhaar is an important document for kids and it can b used for many purposes. The official document works as an identity proof for children. It is often required during school admissions. Furthermore, it can also help in getting benefits from government schemes.

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In some cases, it is also needed while travelling or for official documentation.