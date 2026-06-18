HR को पहली नजर में पसंद आएगा आपका Resume, बस इस्तेमाल करें ये 7 ChatGPT Prompts

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Resume Rewrite Prompt क्या करता है?

“Rewrite and optimize my resume for a [Job Role] position in a professional, concise, and ATS-friendly format. Enhance the wording, structure, and impact of my experience, skills, and achievements while keeping the language natural, authentic, and free from exaggerated claims. Highlight relevant keywords, improve readability, and tailor the resume to align with industry standards and recruiter expectations.” यह प्रॉम्प्ट आपके पूरे रिज्यूमे को बेहतर बनाने में मदद करता है। ChatGPT आपकी जानकारी को प्रोफेशनल तरीके से दोबारा लिखता है, भाषा को साफ और प्रभावशाली बनाता है और ATS (Applicant Tracking System) के लिए जरूरी कीवर्ड्स जोड़ता है। इससे आपका रिज्यूमे ज्यादा प्रोफेशनल दिखता है और रिक्रूटर्स के लिए पढ़ना आसान हो जाता है।