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HR को पहली नजर में पसंद आएगा आपका Resume, बस इस्तेमाल करें ये 7 ChatGPT Prompts

7 Best ChatGPT Prompts for Resume Get More Job Interviews: नई नौकरी चाहिए? ये 7 ChatGPT Prompts आपका रिज्यूमे बना देंगे शानदार...

Edited By: Ashutosh Ojha| Published By: Ashutosh Ojha| Published: Jun 18, 2026, 01:31 PM (IST)

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18

Resume Rewrite Prompt क्या करता है?

“Rewrite and optimize my resume for a [Job Role] position in a professional, concise, and ATS-friendly format. Enhance the wording, structure, and impact of my experience, skills, and achievements while keeping the language natural, authentic, and free from exaggerated claims. Highlight relevant keywords, improve readability, and tailor the resume to align with industry standards and recruiter expectations.” यह प्रॉम्प्ट आपके पूरे रिज्यूमे को बेहतर बनाने में मदद करता है। ChatGPT आपकी जानकारी को प्रोफेशनल तरीके से दोबारा लिखता है, भाषा को साफ और प्रभावशाली बनाता है और ATS (Applicant Tracking System) के लिए जरूरी कीवर्ड्स जोड़ता है। इससे आपका रिज्यूमे ज्यादा प्रोफेशनल दिखता है और रिक्रूटर्स के लिए पढ़ना आसान हो जाता है।

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Resume Summary Prompt क्यों जरूरी है?

Write a compelling, ATS-optimized professional resume summary for a candidate with [X years] of experience in [industry], highlighting key skills, achievements, expertise, and career value in 3–5 concise sentences tailored to attract recruiters and hiring managers. रिज्यूमे की शुरुआत में लिखा गया Summary सेक्शन रिक्रूटर पर पहला प्रभाव डालता है। यह प्रॉम्प्ट आपके अनुभव, स्किल्स और उपलब्धियों के आधार पर 3-5 लाइनों का प्रोफेशनल समरी तैयार करता है। इससे रिक्रूटर को तुरंत समझ आ जाता है कि आप किस रोल के लिए परफेक्ट हैं।

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Better Bullet Points Prompt कैसे मदद करता है?

Transform my work experience into powerful, ATS-friendly resume bullet points using strong action verbs, quantifiable achievements, and measurable impact, making each point concise, professional, and tailored to showcase results, ownership, and value to recruiters. कई लोग अपने काम के अनुभव को साधारण तरीके से लिखते हैं, जिससे उसका प्रभाव कम हो जाता है। यह प्रॉम्प्ट आपके Work Experience को बेहतर Action Words और उपलब्धियों के साथ बेहतर Bullet Points में बदल देता है। अगर आपने किसी प्रोजेक्ट में अच्छा रिजल्ट दिया है, तो ChatGPT उसे अधिक प्रभावशाली और रिजल्ट-ओरिएंटेड तरीके से दिखाता है।

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Skill Gap Check Prompt क्या बताता है?

Analyze my resume against the provided job description and identify missing skills, keywords, qualifications, and ATS-critical terms. Highlight gaps, match percentage, and provide specific recommendations to optimize my resume for better recruiter visibility and higher interview chances.” यह प्रॉम्प्ट आपके रिज्यूमे और जॉब डिस्क्रिप्शन की तुलना करता है। ChatGPT बताता है कि कौन-सी जरूरी स्किल्स, कीवर्ड्स या योग्यताएं आपके रिज्यूमे में नहीं हैं। साथ ही यह सजेशन भी देता है कि रिज्यूमे को कैसे बेहतर बनाया जाए ताकि ATS और रिक्रूटर्स के सामने आपकी प्रोफाइल ज्यादा बेतहर दिखाई दे।

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Fresher Resume Prompt किसके लिए यूजफुल है?

Create a modern, ATS-friendly fresher resume for a candidate with internships, academic projects, certifications, and relevant skills but no full-time work experience. Highlight achievements, transferable skills, technical expertise, and potential in a professional format tailored to the target job role. अगर आपके पास फुल-टाइम जॉब का अनुभव नहीं है और आपने केवल Internship, Projects या Certifications किए हैं, तो यह प्रॉम्प्ट काफी यूजफुल है। ChatGPT आपकी पढ़ाई, प्रोजेक्ट्स और स्किल्स को इस तरह दिखाता है कि आपका रिज्यूमे प्रोफेशनल लगे और आपकी क्षमता रिक्रूटर्स तक सही तरीके से पहुंचे।

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Stronger Wording Prompt क्यों इस्तेमाल करें?

Review my resume and replace weak or generic language with impactful action verbs and stronger, achievement-focused phrasing. Enhance clarity, professionalism, and ATS compatibility while keeping the tone authentic, credible, and free from exaggeration or unrealistic claims. कई बार रिज्यूमे में 'Worked on', 'Responsible for' जैसे सामान्य शब्द लिखे होते हैं, जो ज्यादा प्रभाव नहीं छोड़ते। यह प्रॉम्प्ट ऐसे शब्दों को मजबूत Action Verbs और Achievement-Focused भाषा से बदल देता है। इससे आपका रिज्यूमे ज्यादा प्रोफेशनल, शानदार और प्रभावशाली बनता है।

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ATS Optimization Prompt का फायदा क्या है?

Optimize my resume for ATS and recruiter screening by improving formatting, structure, keyword relevance, readability, and section organization. Identify and fix ATS issues, strengthen content with industry-specific keywords, and ensure the resume is professional, easy to scan, and aligned with the target job description. आज ज्यादातर कंपनियां ATS सॉफ्टवेयर का इस्तेमाल करती हैं, जो रिज्यूमे को स्कैन करता है। यह प्रॉम्प्ट रिज्यूमे की Formatting, Keywords, Structure और Readability को बेहतर बनाता है ताकि ATS उसे आसानी से पढ़ सके। इससे आपका रिज्यूमे शॉर्टलिस्ट होने की संभावना बढ़ सकती है।

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इन Prompts का क्या होगा फायदा?

अगर आप नई नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे हैं, तो ये 7 ChatGPT Prompts आपके रिज्यूमे को ज्यादा प्रोफेशनल, ATS-Friendly और Recruiter-Friendly बनाने में मदद कर सकते हैं। सही प्रॉम्प्ट का इस्तेमाल करके आप अपने रिज्यूमे की क्वालिटी और इंटरव्यू कॉल मिलने की संभावना दोनों बढ़ा सकते हैं।