TVS Apache RTR 310 भारत में लॉन्च हो गया है। इस बाइक का डिजाइन शानदार है और इसका वजन कम है। मुख्य फीचर पर नजर डालें, तो यह बाइक 312cc इंजन के साथ आती है। इसके अलावा, बाइक में Urban, Rain, Sport और Track जैसे राइडिंग मोड मिलते हैं। इसका मुकाबला हीरो, होंडा और बजाज जैसे ब्रांड की बाइक्स से होगा।
Author Name | Ajay Verma
