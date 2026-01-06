Xbox Cloud Gaming Is Coming To Hisense Smart TVs With V homeOS Support

Xbox will add cloud gaming support to some Hisense smart TVs that run the V homeOS software. The move will allow users to stream Xbox games directly on supported televisions without needing a console. Also Read: PS6, Next Xbox Launch Could Face Possible Delay As RAM Prices Rise

Xbox App Coming to Hisense and V homeOS TVs

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox app will arrive on select Hisense smart TVs powered by V homeOS in 2026. V homeOS, previously known as VIDAA, is Hisense's in-house smart TV operating system and is positioned as a competitor to platforms such as Samsung's Tizen and LG's webOS.

Once available, users will be able to access Xbox Cloud Gaming directly from their TV using the Xbox app. With this, games can be played directly on the TV, without plugging in an Xbox console.

What Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get

The feature will work for Xbox Game Pass users across different plans, including Ultimate, Premium, and Essential. Subscribers will be able to stream a large catalogue of games, including new releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and older titles, directly on supported TVs.

Xbox says the experience will be similar to cloud gaming on other platforms. Players will need a compatible controller and a stable internet connection to start playing. In addition to Game Pass titles, some games already owned by users may also be playable via cloud streaming.

Part of Xbox’s Wider Cloud Push

Bringing the Xbox app to Hisense and V homeOS-powered TVs is part of a broader effort by Xbox to make cloud gaming available on more screens. Over the past few years, Xbox Cloud Gaming has expanded to smartphones, tablets, PCs, and smart TVs from brands such as LG and Amazon.

Xbox has repeatedly stated that its focus is on letting users play games wherever they are, without being tied to a single device or console. Adding support for more TV platforms fits into that approach.

More TV Brands Also Getting Support

Alongside Hisense, other TV manufacturers are also moving in the same direction. TCL has already announced plans to bring the Xbox app to select Google TV-powered models through a future software update. This suggests Xbox is steadily building a wider smart TV ecosystem for cloud gaming.

Xbox has not yet shared a detailed list of supported Hisense models or exact rollout timelines. The company says more information about the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience on Hisense TVs will be shared in the coming months.