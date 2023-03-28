comscore Ubisoft to hold its own event, won't be attending E3 2023
News

Ubisoft won't be attending E3 2023, instead, it will host its own show

Gaming

The game studio will host its own event to reveal its plans for the year.

Highlights

  • Ubisoft confirms that it will not be participating in the E3 expo this year.
  • Ubisoft will hold its own show to announce its plans.
  • Ubisoft Forward Live will be hosted on 12th June in Los Angeles.
Ubisoft 2

After several other studios, now it’s Ubisoft. The game studio has announced that it will not be attending E3 2023 this year. This comes soon after the company said that it has a lot to showcase at the E3 expo. Also Read - Skull and Bones delayed again, the pirate simulator to arrive in 2024

Ubisoft will announce its plans at the Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft shared a statement with VGC regarding its absence at the forthcoming event.

“E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry throughout the years.” “While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.”

Instead of showing up at E3, Ubisoft has decided to host its own event that will fall around the same time as E3.

The game studio will be hosting Ubisoft Forward around the same time i.e., on June 12. We expect the company to reveal a bunch of things, as stated previously.

“If E3 happens, we will be there and we will have a lot of things to show,” stated Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot.

Ubisoft has a big project up its sleeve, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The game will release later this year, so expect to learn more about the game at the event.

Apart from this, it has Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, the much-delayed Skull and Bones, and the hopeful project – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

It is worth noting that there are several other big names who will be absent at the E3 expo this year. Sometime back, Microsoft and Nintendo confirmed that they will not attend the event. Sony is yet to reveal if it will showcase anything at the expo. So basically, E3 will miss some of the top names in the industry.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2023 11:02 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter to allow only verified accounts to vote in polls from April 15

WhatsApp to bring 'edit message' feature on iOS

Paytm Wallet can now used on every UPI QR codes

Jio introduces new backup plan for JioFiber users: Check details

Nothing Phone 2 to launch in India soon: Report

Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

UPI LITE is not an alternative, but an add-on to UPI: Paytm executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?

Tech Updates/ launch

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?
Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users
WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe

Tech Updates/ launch

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe