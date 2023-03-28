After several other studios, now it’s Ubisoft. The game studio has announced that it will not be attending E3 2023 this year. This comes soon after the company said that it has a lot to showcase at the E3 expo. Also Read - Skull and Bones delayed again, the pirate simulator to arrive in 2024

Ubisoft will announce its plans at the Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft shared a statement with VGC regarding its absence at the forthcoming event.

“E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry throughout the years.” “While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.”

Instead of showing up at E3, Ubisoft has decided to host its own event that will fall around the same time as E3.

The game studio will be hosting Ubisoft Forward around the same time i.e., on June 12. We expect the company to reveal a bunch of things, as stated previously.

“If E3 happens, we will be there and we will have a lot of things to show,” stated Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot.

Ubisoft has a big project up its sleeve, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The game will release later this year, so expect to learn more about the game at the event.

Apart from this, it has Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, the much-delayed Skull and Bones, and the hopeful project – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

It is worth noting that there are several other big names who will be absent at the E3 expo this year. Sometime back, Microsoft and Nintendo confirmed that they will not attend the event. Sony is yet to reveal if it will showcase anything at the expo. So basically, E3 will miss some of the top names in the industry.