French video game company Ubisoft has announced that it will shut down the online services for 10 of its older games. on January 25, 2024.

Among the games affected include several titles from the popular Assassin’s Creed franchise, Splinter Cell: Conviction, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, and others.

Here’s the list of all 10 games that won’t have support online services next year.

— Assassin’s Creed 2 – Xbox 360

— Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Mac

— Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

— Assassin’s Creed Revelations – PC

— Ghost Recon Future Soldier – PC

— Heroes of Might and Magic VI – PC

— NCSI – PC

— Splinter Cell: Conviction – Xbox 360

— R.U.S.E – PC

— Trials Evolution – PC

The decision to stop the online services for these games was taken due to the old technology behind them, according to the company.

“Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly, however, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated,” Ubisoft said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

When Ubisoft discontinues online services for these 10 titles, it will have an impact on a variety of game features, including multiplayer modes, Ubisoft account linking and syncing, Ubisoft Connect rewards, and leaderboards.

However, Ubisoft confirmed that the games’ offline modes will remain playable after the shutdown.

Ubisoft has previously stated that shutting down older game online services allows it to reallocate resources to new or different games.

It’s been doing this for years. In 2022, it stated that multiplayer for 15 games, including five Assassin’s Creed games, will be discontinued.

In other news about Ubisoft, it launched the much-awaited Assassin’s Creed Mirage last month after several delays. The game is available on PC and consoles. It is also arriving soon on iOS exclusively for the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage brings back the franchise to its roots. It is the thirteenth major installment of the series and a successor to Valhalla from 2020. The game is set in 9th-century Baghdad around the time of the Islamic Golden Age. The story follows Basim Ibn Ishq who is a street thief and also a character introduced in Valhalla. The game is full of stealth and parkour, giving nostalgia to original Assassin’s Creed fanatics.

— Written with inputs from IANS