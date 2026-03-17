Top 20 list of 17 March Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Get exclusive skins, weapons & diamonds now

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Mar 17, 2026, 07:33 AM (IST)
Winning in Free Fire battles is an easy task if you pay attention to strategies and planning. It doesn’t need much effort. However, one thing that is absolutely necessary for Free Fire is its redeem codes that are released every day for its players. If you are interested in getting ahead in the game, then grabbing redeem codes can be helpful for you. These redeem codes in Free Fire offer several in-game items, including guns, weapons, emotes, skins, booyah passes, and more. Also Read: Step-by-step guide on how to redeem Garena Free Fire codes (12 March) and claim rewards instantly
In this article, we will delve into how to claim redeem codes, what today’s rewards are, and what today’s redeem codes Also Read: 7 Best Landing Spots In Free Fire Max For Loot And Survival
The 12 digit redeem codes in Free Fire are one of the best features of the game that makes it interesting as it helps in grabbing these valuable items. Free Fire redeem codes often hold the key to exclusive in-game content like diamonds, skins, emotes, characters, booyah passes, and more. These redeem codes are free but to grab them you need to follow a few steps.
If you are an ardent Free Fire player, then this article might help you in getting ahead in the game. Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best ways through which you can excel in the game. These redeem codes not just help you in claiming rewards, but they also stop you from spending your diamonds which are claimed with the physical money.
STEP1: The first step in redeeming Free Fire Max codes is that you head straight to the official redemption website of Free Fire Max.
STEP2: Then you have to login on your account via your Apple, Huawei, VK, or Google account. You can also login via guest account but then you won’t be able to see codes.
STEP3: After login you will see today’s codes in the code section. Copy those codes and paste it in the box displaying on your screen.
STEP4: Now go to your in-mail and check the rewards.
F9G7X2VB1N3M6C8J: Gold Voucher
FQWERT123YUIOP45: Silver Bonus
FASDFG678HJKL901: Mega Points
FZXCVB345NMQWERT: Platinum Reward
FPOIUY567LKJHGF8: Surprise Gift
FMNBVC012ZXASDF3: Cashback Token
FLKJHG890FDSAQW5: Lucky Spin Pass
FHGFDS234AZXCVB7: Shopping Coupon
FTREWQ901YUIOP23: Discount Card
FVBNMC678LKJHGF9: Free Meal Voucher
FYUIOP456QWERT12: Entertainment Pass
FJKLPO123MNBVC67: Festival Bonus
FSDFGH901AZXCVB3: Travel Credit
FXCVBN234LKJHGF5: Extra Points
FCVBNM789POIUYT0: Mystery Box
FBNMKL456ASDFGY2: Premium Access
FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6: Gift Card
FMLKJH567QWERTY9: Exclusive Deal
FKLJHG890ASDFGH2: VIP Reward
FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8: Bonus Coins
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information