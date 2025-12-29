This Popular Puzzle Game Is Free On Epic Games Store For A Limited Time: How To Claim

Epic Games has updated its daily free game lineup as part of its year-end giveaway, which runs until December 31. Under this offer, the platform is making one PC game free to claim every day. The latest title to go free on the Epic Games Store is Viewfinder. Also Read: Epic Games Store Is Giving Away Cassette Beasts For Free, But Only For A Day

The game is currently available at no cost for anyone with an Epic Games account. Once claimed, it remains in the user's library permanently. However, the free window is limited. Viewfinder will be available to claim only until tomorrow, December 30, at 9:30 PM IST. After that, it will return to its regular price and be replaced by another free title.

Viewfinder Now Free On Epic Games Store

Viewfinder usually sells for around Rs 1,100 on the Epic Games Store. Like previous games in Epic's holiday promotion, users need to manually add the game to their library before the deadline. Missing the window means paying the regular price later.

What The Game Is About

For those unfamiliar with the title, Viewfinder is a puzzle game that focuses on perspective and visual manipulation. You use images to change the world around you. Players can take photos or come across pictures in the game and place them into the environment. When positioned the right way, these images turn into real objects, creating new paths, platforms, or ways to move ahead.

There is no combat or time pressure here. Progress comes from observing your surroundings and trying different approaches. Most puzzles require you to think, adjust angles, and experiment until something works. The game moves at a calm pace, which suits players who enjoy solving puzzles rather than fast action.

Viewfinder drew attention when it launched for its concept rather than its scale. Visually, the game keeps things clean and minimal. The focus stays on the puzzles and how the mechanics work. New ideas are introduced slowly, giving players time to understand them without long explanations or heavy tutorials.

Epic’s daily free game giveaway has become a regular part of the holiday season, with a new title going free each day for a limited time. Each title is available for roughly 24 hours, and Epic does not usually reveal upcoming games in advance. This means users need to keep an eye on the store if they want to claim every free game being offered.

How To Claim The Game

To claim Viewfinder, users need to sign in to their Epic Games account, open the game’s store page, and add it to their library while the price is listed as free. The next free game in the giveaway will unlock tomorrow evening as Epic continues its daily rotation through the end of December.