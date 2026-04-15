Steam free games alert: 20+ titles available to try right now

Steam has rolled out a limited-time event where you can try over 20 games for free. It’s part of a themed sale focused on Lovecraft-style and cosmic horror titles, though the lineup isn’t limited to just one kind of gameplay. While the theme sounds specific, the actual lineup is quite mixed, with different types of games included. Also Read: Google Pixel 10 can now run Steam games: Here’s how it works

The event is currently live, and all the listed titles come with free demos. So even if a game hasn’t launched fully yet, you can still try it out and see if it’s worth adding to your wishlist. Also Read: Resident Evil 1, 2, and Resident Evil 3 Nemesis land on Steam, prices slashed by half

What this Steam event is about

This is the fourth time Steam is hosting a themed event around cosmic horror and Lovecraft-inspired games. The idea is to highlight titles that take inspiration from this genre, whether directly or loosely. Also Read: Crimson Desert hits 4 million sales in 2 weeks despite early issues

That said, not every game here is strictly horror. Some are co-op arcade titles, some are shooters, and a few lean more towards storytelling. So even if you’re not into horror, there are still options worth checking out.

What kind of games are included

The list includes a mix of upcoming and already available games. For example, games like CTHULOOT are more about co-op exploration where you move through different areas and collect items together, while MineGeon: Renegades takes a faster route with more action and shooter-style gameplay.

There are also detective-style games, survival titles, and a few that mix horror elements with puzzle-solving. So the lineup does not stick to one format, which makes it easier to try different genres without spending anything.

Full list of free demo games

Here are the 21 games you can currently try for free:

Sker Ritual Deperson Project Warlock Cold Abyss CTHULOOT The Alien Cube Fractured Blooms Phoenix Point Sea of Rifts Mirror Forge MineGeon: Renegades Welcome Back, Commander It Consumes Neverway Chromosome Evil 2 Omen Exitio: Hunger Cthulhu Mysteries: Veins of Arkham Sucker For Love Pool of Madness The Devilry Reservation 2 Cthulu: The Cosmic Abyss

What to keep in mind

All these games are available as demos, which means you can try them for free but not access the full version unless you purchase them later. The event is also time-limited, so these demos may not be available permanently.

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If you like trying out new games or just want to explore different genres, this is an easy way to check out a bunch of titles without spending any money.