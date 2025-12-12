The Game Awards 2025: Biggest Announcements, New Game Reveals, And Release Dates

The Game Awards 2025 packed in a huge number of announcements, new game reveals, and updates on upcoming titles throughout its three-hour show. From major franchise returns to brand-new IPs, this year’s event packed in updates for nearly every genre. Here’s a quick look at the key highlights. Also Read: The Game Awards 2025 – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Dominates With Nine Wins; Full Winners List

Major Announcements and Franchise Returns

Larian Studios confirmed its next project – Divinity, marking a return to the studio’s original series after Baldur’s Gate 3. The new entry is being positioned as Larian’s biggest game yet. Also Read: Sony Confirms State Of Play Japan Broadcast For This Week: PS5 Fans Can Expect Big Reveals

Casey Hudson also revealed his next project, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a third-person action title described as a spiritual successor to the classic Knights of the Old Republic games. Star Wars fans also got a look at Star Wars: Galactic Racer, which showed off fast-paced racing across different planets. Also Read: From GTA 6 To The Witcher IV: 7 Games Everyone’s Waiting For

Blizzard announced that Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred will arrive on April 28, 2026, and said the expansion will bring notable changes to how players earn loot, craft gear, and tackle endgame activities. It adds the returning Paladin class and introduces a new class that remains under wraps.

Action, Adventure, and RPG Highlights

Tomb Raider fans have two titles to look forward to – Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (2026), a reimagining of Lara Croft’s debut, and Tomb Raider: Catalyst, launching in 2027.

Remedy announced Control Resonant, the sequel to Control, where players will follow Dylan Faden through a nightmarish Manhattan. Capcom confirmed Resident Evil Requiem for February 27, 2026, with Leon S. Kennedy returning as a playable character.

Capcom also locked in a release date for Pragmata, arriving on April 24, 2026, adding Nintendo Switch 2 to its platforms.

Indie, Co-Op, and New IPs

A number of new titles made their debut, including Invincible VS (April 30, 2026), Solasta 2 (early access on March 12, 2026), and Exodus, now aiming for an early 2027 launch.

Additional reveals included Coven of the Chicken Foot, Saros (April 30, 2026), No Law, Order of the Sinking Star, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (May 29, 2026), Phantom Blade Zero (September 9, 2026), Warlock, and Bradley the Badger.

Trending Now

The night wrapped with Highguard, a free-to-play shooter arriving January 26, 2026, from developers behind Apex Legends and Titanfall.