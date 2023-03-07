Sony PS5 India restock date announced: Check details

Sony is gradually making it easier for interested people to get their hands on its PlayStation 5 gaming console by organising frequent restocks. Last PS5 restock in India took place on February 22 and prior to that, the company organised a restock on February 7. Now, Sony has announced that it will be making the PlayStation 5 gaming console available for pre-booking in India on March 10. Also Read - Sony State of Play: All the games coming to PS VR2

Sony, via an update on Sony Centre, has announced that it will be making its PlayStation 5 gaming console available for pre-booking in India starting 12PM on March 10. At the time of the pre-book, the standard PS5 gaming console will be available for Rs 54,990 while the PS5 and God of War Ragnarok bundle will be available at a price of Rs 59,390. Apart from this, the company will also be making the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming console available during the upcoming restock. At the time, it will be available at a price of Rs 44,990. Also Read - Sony PlayStation VR2: Here are all the games available on it

Sony is also offering low-cost EMI option on the purchase of the PS5 and PS5 and God of War Ragnarok bundle that stands at Rs 6,110 and Rs 6,598 respectively. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5, God of War Ragnarok Bundle pre-booking today at 12 PM

Apart from Sony Centre, Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console will also be available for pre-ordering on Games The Shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital among others. Flipkart is offering an EMI starting at Rs 1,880 per month. It is also offering a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Cards.

Sony PS5 price in India

As mentioned before, the PS5 console costs Rs 54,990 while the PS5 and God of War Ragnarok bundle costs Rs 59,390 in India. On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming console costs Rs 44,990 in India.

How to increase your chances of buying PS during the restock

Here are a couple of tips that will help you get your hands on the Sony PS5:

— First of all, connect your PC to a high-speed internet connection.

— Ask your friends to book the gaming console simultaneously on various online retail platforms. This will increase your chances of booking the device.

— Log into Sony Centre or Amazon (or any other retail site) account before the pre-booking timing begins to avoid disruption.