Sony may be planning a PlayStation State of Play for February: What we know

Sony is said to be planning its next PlayStation State of Play broadcast for February. While the company has not officially confirmed the event yet, multiple industry insiders suggest that a livestream focused on upcoming PS5 games is already in the works. Also Read: PS6 launch could be years away as Sony looks to extend PS5 era

PlayStation State of Play timeline (leaked)

According to industry leaker NateTheHate2, Sony is targeting the first half of February for the next State of Play. One report claims the broadcast could take place during the week of February 12, though an exact date has not been announced. At the moment, the company has not confirmed the event or shared any official details. Also Read: PS6, Next Xbox Launch Could Face Possible Delay As RAM Prices Rise

State of Play broadcasts are usually shorter than full PlayStation Showcases. They tend to focus on games that are coming out soon, with updates and trailers rather than big, long-term announcements.

What to expect from the event

If the February State of Play goes ahead as reported, the showcase is likely to include a mix of first-party and third-party games. Historically, these events lean more heavily on third-party titles, with a handful of updates from PlayStation Studios.

On the first-party side, reports suggest Sony could share updates on games that are already announced but due out later this year. Titles like Saros, which is expected to launch in April, could make an appearance. There is also speculation around a new trailer or update for Marvel’s Wolverine, which was last shown in a major way during a previous State of Play.

Other PlayStation Studios projects may also feature, though expectations are being kept in check. Recent State of Play events have not followed the large-scale reveal format Sony used in earlier years.

Third-party games likely to feature

As with past broadcasts, third-party publishers are expected to take up a significant portion of the show. These presentations typically include fresh trailers, release date updates, and short gameplay segments for upcoming PS5 titles.

Sony also uses State of Play to spotlight a wider range of games. This often means smaller or mid-sized titles that may not get space during larger, headline-driven showcases.

How this fits Sony’s recent approach

Sony has hosted a State of Play around February for the past few years, so the reported timing lines up with its usual schedule. The last State of Play took place in November and focused mainly on games from Japanese developers.