Sony introduces Accessibility Tags for PlayStation 5 consoles

Sony is making around 50 Accessibility Tags available to users across six categories on all PlayStation 5 consoles globally.

PS5

Image: Sony

Sony has started rolling out a new feature dubbed as Accessibility Tags on its PlayStation 5 gaming console in markets around the globe. Accessibility Tags will be available for download for both PS5 and PS4 games on PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 5 consoles. Also Read - Sony announces free PlayStation Plus games for April 2023: Tails of Iron, Meet your Maker, more

For players, Accessibility Tags will bring the ability to easily see if the game that they want to play features the accessibility options that they are looking for. On the other hand, for developers, Accessibility Tags will provide detailed insights on accessibility features supported in their games. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 offer announced in India: Limited-period discount on all PS5 variants

Users will see a list of accessibility features by pressing the “Triangle” button if the game that they selected supports Accessibility Tags. Also Read - Looking for premium headphones? Check out these options from Sony, Apple, other brands

“Together with the wide array of accessibility settings within the PS5 console UI, Accessibility Tags will empower you to personalize your PS5 gaming experience to your individual gameplay needs. They’re the latest step in our journey to make gaming more accessible, alongside inclusively-designed games from PlayStation Studios and upcoming products like Project Leonardo,” Hideaki Nishino, SIE’s Senior Vice President for Platform Experience wrote in a blog post.

Image: Sony

PS5 update: Type of Accessibility Tags

As far details about the Accessibility Tags are concerned, Sony says that 50 Accessibility Tags across six categories will be available for game developers to choose from. These categories are:

— Visual accessibility: It will include features such as clear text, large text, color alternatives, audio cues and directional audio indicators.
— Audio accessibility: It will include features such as volume controls, mono audio, screen reader and visual cue alternatives.
— Subtitle and caption options: These will include subtitle size, clear captions, and large captions.
— Control options: These will include button remapping, thumbstick sensitivity, and ability to play without button holds, rapid button presses or motion control.
— Gameplay options: These will include features such as difficulty settings, skippable puzzles, simplified quick time events, and game speed.
— Online communication options: These will include text or voice chat transcription and ping communication.

PS5 update: Accessibility Tags availability

Talking about availability, Accessibility Tags on PlayStation Store for PS5 will gradually release for players this week. They will be available for developers in the coming weeks and months.

At the time of launch, Accessibility Tags will be available for games such as Days Gone, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, God of War, God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2023 1:32 PM IST
