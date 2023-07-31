PlayStation Stars has announced its latest campaigns for the month of August. This loyalty program rewards PlayStation users with points and digital collectibles for completing challenges and playing games.

“As we enter the month of August, get ready for a fresh wave of campaigns. We’ll have challenges lined up to test your skills, reward your efforts, and add unique digital collectibles to your collection. Be sure to stay connected through PlayStation App for the latest updates and surprises,” Grace Chen, Vice President, Network Advertising, Loyalty & Licensed Merchandise, PlayStation said in a blog post.

Players who are Extra or Premium/Deluxe members in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog can earn 50 points by playing any of the hundreds of games available.

Co-op enthusiasts can play a selection of games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog that are perfect for playing with friends and family, such as It Takes Two, Human: Fall Flat, Overcooked 2, Earth Defense Force 5, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and Worms W.M.D. Playing any of these games will also earn 50 points.

In addition to this, PlayStation Plus members can earn 50 points by playing any one of the August Monthly Games: PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams, and Death’s Door.

This month also features a set of first-person shooter, free-to-play, and multiplayer games that will challenge players’ skills. Playing any one of these games will unlock the August “winner-winner chicken dinner – Tikka Masala” digital collectible. Games under this category include Battlefield 2042, PUBG: Battlegrounds, CRSED, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

For PlayStation VR2 owners, playing any one of the featured PS VR2 titles will earn 50 points and the PS VR2 digital collectible. VR2 titles include Moss, Moss: Book II, Swordsman VR, and Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending.

Lastly, PlayStation Stars has a campaign that rewards relaxing play with the “Nice Cuppa” digital collectible. Playing any one of the featured games, such as The Wild at Heart, Scarf, and Abzu, will unlock this reward.

Members of PlayStation Stars can redeem their points in the Rewards Catalog for PSN Wallet funds, select games, and limited-release digital collectibles.

Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus has announced its monthly games lineup for August. PlayStation Plus subscribers will have access to three new games starting from August 1. The list will include PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death’s Door. These games will be available to download until September 4.

“We’re happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August. The Monthly Games lineup of PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death’s Door will be available to PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday, August 1 until Monday, September 4,” PlayStation said in a blog post.