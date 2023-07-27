PlayStation Plus has announced its monthly games lineup for August. PlayStation Plus subscribers will have access to three new games starting from August 1. The list will include PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death’s Door. These games will be available to download until September 4.

“We’re happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August. The Monthly Games lineup of PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death’s Door will be available to PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday, August 1 until Monday, September 4,” PlayStation said in a blog post.

The first game in the lineup is the PGA Tour 2K23. It is a golf simulation game that lets players compete against professional golfers, customize their own characters and courses, and join online societies and tournaments. The game features both male and female professionals, including Tiger Woods, and supports online and local multiplayer modes.

The next game in the lineup is the Dreams. It is a creative platform that allows players to make and share their own games, music, art, animation and more. The game is developed by Media Molecule, the studio behind LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway. Dreams also include Tren, a new game by Media Molecule that tells a personal story about growing up and the power of play.

Lastly, Death’s Door is an action-adventure game that follows a crow who works as a reaper of souls. The game combines melee combat, magic, exploration and puzzles in a dark and whimsical world. Players will encounter various beasts and demigods as they try to restore balance to the land.

PlayStation Plus members can also download Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling – Extinction is Forever until July 31. In addition to this, PlayStation Plus offers a monthly playlist on Spotify with songs inspired by the games.

Meanwhile, At the PlayStation Showcase in May, Sony revealed that Project Q, its new handheld gaming device, will launch this year. The presentation showed many features of the console but did not mention what platform it will run on. Now, a new video leak reveals the operating system of Project Q.

A user who goes by Zuby_Tech on Twitter (via Reddit) posted a video showing off the Project Q console wrapped in plastic and running a basic version of Android. There is a rudimentary interface with a simple menu system and a QR code, possibly for linking the console with a PlayStation 5. In the video, we could see a person quickly tapping through the menu before he begins showing off the device in all its glory.