PlayStation Plus December Game Catalog Adds Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Wo Long, Skate Story: Full List Here

Sony has announced the full list of games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in December. This month’s lineup brings a mix of action adventures, RPGs, and family-friendly titles for PS5 and PS4 players. All titles will be available starting December 16, except for Skate Story, which arrived on the service earlier on December 8. Premium members will also get access to a classic PlayStation 2 title through the Classics Catalog. Also Read: PlayStation India Holiday Sale Announced: Big Discounts On PS5 Accessories And Games

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage leads this month’s additions. Players step into the role of Basim, a young street thief navigating 9th-century Baghdad. Mirage takes the series back to its stealth-focused roots with a smaller, story-driven experience. The update also includes the Valley of Memory expansion, which adds a new region and extra gameplay hours. Also Read: New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV & More

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5, PS4)

Set during the Later Han Dynasty, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty places players in a dark, fantasy-styled version of ancient China. You play as a militia soldier fighting both human enemies and supernatural creatures. Combat is fast and inspired by Chinese martial arts, offering a challenging but rewarding experience.

Skate Story (PS5)

Skate Story arrives as one of the more unique titles of the month. You play as a demon made of glass skating through the underworld. The game mixes skateboarding mechanics with atmospheric exploration, asking players to complete a surreal journey through the Emptylands.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink brings cooperative action RPG gameplay to the catalog. Players become skyfarers traveling across floating islands, battling enemies, and collecting loot. The game supports solo play or co-op with up to four players.

Other Titles Joining the Catalog

Planet Coaster 2 (PS5) adds theme-park simulation gameplay with expanded tools and new themes. Cat Quest III (PS5, PS4) brings a lighthearted, pirate-themed action RPG set in the “Purribean.” Lego Horizon Adventures (PS5) lets players experience the Horizon universe in a Lego-styled adventure. Younger audiences will find Paw Patrol: Grand Prix (PS5, PS4) and Paw Patrol World (PS5, PS4) added to the lineup as well.

Trending Now

PlayStation Plus Premium Addition

Premium subscribers get Soulcalibur III (PS5, PS4) from the Classics Catalog. The PS2 fighting game returns with enhanced features like quick save, rewind, and updated visuals.