Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games lineup for July. The lineup will include three new titles and will be available on PS5 and PS4 for subscribers on the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.

PlayStation Plus members can enjoy the Monthly Games of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling – Extinction is Forever from July 4 to Monday July 31.

"We're happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July. The Monthly Games lineup of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling – Extinction is Forever will be available to PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday, July 4 until Monday July 31," Sony said in a blog post.

First game form the PlayStation Plus July lineup is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which immerses you in the unstable period of the Cold War. You take on the role of a CIA agent who is part of a secret team that carries out risky missions around the world, from East Berlin to Vietnam, to foil a Soviet scheme that endangers the world order. You will meet historical figures, such as Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, as well as fictional characters, such as Perseus, a mysterious Soviet spy who is behind the plot. You will also make moral decisions and choices that will influence the ending of the story.

Second game from the lineup is Alan Wake Remastered, which remasters the original Alan Wake, a psychological thriller that came out in 2010. The game tells the story of Alan Wake, a best-selling author who has writer’s block and goes to the small town of Bright Falls with his wife, Alice. But things get dark when Alice disappears and Alan finds himself in a nightmare where he has to fight against shadowy enemies with a flashlight and a gun. The game also has two story extensions, The Signal and The Writer, that follow Alan’s adventure and uncover more secrets.

The last one is Endling – Extinction is Forever that deals with the themes of environmentalism, survival, and family. The game follows the story of a mother fox who is the last of her species and has to protect her three cubs from the threats of a world destroyed by human greed and pollution. The game is a side-scrolling adventure that mixes stealth, exploration, and puzzle-solving. The game also shows a realistic and emotional portrayal of animal behavior and interactions.

It is worth nothing that the PlayStation Plus subscribers have until July 3 to get June’s games, which include NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Trek to Yomi.