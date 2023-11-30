Netflix is expanding its games library with three new games coming on the platform. These are not just your regular games, but rather the much more popular Grand Theft Auto franchise titles. The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition (comprising three popular titles) is reaching Netflix’s games library next month, with subscribers able to play the game for free.

The Trilogy will be available on December 14 and Netflix subscribers will be able to spend their time in Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas. Both Android and iOS users will be able to play the game via the Netflix app.

Pre-registration for the Trilogy has already begun.

“Starting today, fans can pre-register to play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, featuring the genre-defining titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each updated for mobile,” noted Netflix in its blog post.

This is certainly a big move by Netflix, but not new for it anyway. Previously, the company has added all kinds of games including, arcade ones. The Netflix games library already has the popular Hades title, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Braid, Katana Zero, Dead Cells, and others.

Besides this, the company has been making its own games. One of its self-published games launched this year was Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, which was developed by Night School Studio. For the unversed, that developer was acquired by Neflixback in 2021.

Some of the other popular games on Netflix include Spiritfarer, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, Before Your Eyes, and others. So Netflix is indeed getting its games library stronger as it tries to be more than just a video streaming platform.

It will be interesting to see what all games the platform gets moving forward. One thing is clear that, unlike other video streaming platforms, where you pay for shows and movies, Netflix subscribers will not only get that but beyond. And if you are a gamer, then rejoice as more games are slated to arrive and the Netflix games library is poised to get bigger.