Hideo Kojima reveals OD gameplay twist that could make horror less overwhelming

Hideo Kojima has revealed a few more details about his upcoming horror game, OD. While the game is still being kept largely under wraps, he says it will feature a new gameplay system that is meant to help players continue even when the experience becomes too scary to handle. Also Read: Death Stranding 2 now available on PC: Price, download size, and features

The upcoming title was first announced during The Game Awards 2023. It is being developed by Kojima Productions and will be published by Xbox Game Studios. The project is also being created in collaboration with filmmaker Jordan Peele, known for horror films such as Get Out. Also Read: Sony may stop bringing some PS5 exclusives to PC, report says

A different approach to horror

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kojima said he wanted to move beyond the level of fear that players usually experience in horror games. According to him, OD is still a single-player experience, but it includes a system that encourages players to continue even when the game becomes overwhelming. Also Read: State of Play February 2026: Full list of announcements and game reveals

Kojima did not explain how the feature works, saying revealing more would give away too much. He only described it as a new game system that players have not seen before.

He also said the idea for OD had been with him since he was working on Death Stranding. According to Kojima, he initially pitched the concept to several companies, but many found it difficult to understand. He said Xbox was eventually the company that decided to support the project.

What we know about OD so far

Although gameplay details remain limited, Kojima has previously suggested that OD will blend elements of video games and films instead of following a traditional horror formula.

A teaser released by Kojima Productions last year offered a brief look at the project. The footage showed a first-person horror sequence inside a dark house featuring actor Sophia Lillis. Kojima later confirmed that the teaser was created using Unreal Engine 5, giving players an early glimpse of the game’s visual direction.

The cast announced for OD includes Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and the late Udo Kier. During the latest interview, Kojima confirmed that filming with the actors is now underway but did not reveal whether Kier’s role has changed following the actor’s death last year.

Xbox remains confident about the project

Former Xbox gaming chief Phil Spencer had previously said development on OD was progressing well and described the project as an opportunity to support a different kind of creative experience.

Current Xbox gaming head Asha Sharma has echoed that view. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said projects like OD show that there is still room for developers to experiment with new ideas and different kinds of games. She added that Xbox wants to remain open to creators who are trying something new.

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OD does not have a release date yet. Even so, Kojima’s latest comments suggest the game is trying to rethink how horror games are experienced, with a focus on keeping players engaged even when the tension becomes difficult to handle.