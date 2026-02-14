State of Play February 2026: Full list of announcements and game reveals

Sony held its February 2026 State of Play showcase this week, revealing updates across first-party and third-party titles. The hour-long broadcast included new game announcements, release dates, remasters, DLC reveals, and fresh gameplay trailers. Also Read: PS Plus Game Catalogue for February adds Spider-Man 2 and 9 more games: Check full list

Here's a complete breakdown of what was shown.

God of War gets two announcements

Santa Monica Studio revealed two projects set in the God of War universe.

First is God of War: Sons of Sparta, a 2D side-scrolling action platformer focused on a young Kratos during his Spartan training. The game was shadow dropped during the event and is now available on PS5.

The studio also confirmed it is working on a remake of the original God of War trilogy. The remake is currently in early development.

John Wick game officially revealed

Saber Interactive announced an untitled Untitled John Wick Game, being developed in collaboration with Lionsgate. The game will feature Keanu Reeves’ likeness and voice and will expand the John Wick universe with an original story.

It is described as a third-person action title with “gun-fu” combat and is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. No release date was announced.

Kena sequel announced

Ember Lab confirmed Kena: Scars of Kosmora, a sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The game takes Kena to a new island and expands on exploration and combat. It launches in 2026 for PS5 and PC.

Ghost of Yotei Legends DLC

Sucker Punch revealed Ghost of Yotei Legends, a co-op multiplayer expansion arriving March 10. The mode supports up to four players and will be available as a free update for existing owners.

Silent Hill, Control, and more gameplay

Silent Hill: Townfall received its first gameplay reveal. The first-person horror title launches in 2026.

Remedy showed extended gameplay for Control Resonant, set for release in 2026.

Metal Gear Solid Collection returns

Konami announced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, bringing MGS4, Peace Walker, and Ghost Babel to modern platforms on August 27.

Other key announcements

Highlights from the rest of the showcase include:

007 First Light story trailer

Beast of Reincarnation release date (August 4, 2026)

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round (June 25, 2026)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC release (March 19, 2026)

Resident Evil Requiem trailer (February 27, 2026)

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition (out now)

Pragmata new gameplay trailer (April 2026)

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls (August 6, 2026)

Project Windless reveal from Krafton

Sony’s February State of Play covered both near-term releases and projects planned for 2026 and beyond, with several titles already available and others scheduled throughout the year.