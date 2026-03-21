Death Stranding 2 now available on PC: Price, download size, and features

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is now available on PC, expanding its reach beyond PlayStation 5. The game went live on March 19 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with the standard edition priced at Rs 4,999, based on listings on these platforms. Also Read: Fortnite is returning to Google Play Store after years: Here’s when Android users can download

Story and setting

The sequel continues the journey of Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, and is set around 11 months after the events of the first game. Developed by Kojima Productions, the story follows Sam working with a new group called Drawbridge, with the focus shifting beyond the United States to new regions, including parts of Australia. Also Read: Sony may stop bringing some PS5 exclusives to PC, report says

It continues with the same idea as the first game, where players move across different areas to reconnect isolated regions. The sequel adds new parts to the story and brings back some of the earlier characters. As reported by PlayStation, familiar elements from the first game remain, but the sequel expands the world and narrative further. Also Read: State of Play February 2026: Full list of announcements and game reveals

PC features and improvements

On PC, the game comes with more graphics and performance options. It supports DLSS, FSR, and XeSS for performance. There is also support for ultra-wide displays, along with options for higher frame rates and adjustable graphics settings.

Players can customise controls using keyboard, mouse, or controller, and adjust settings based on their system. There are also some changes to lighting and environmental details compared to the PlayStation version.

Gameplay and mechanics

The gameplay still focuses on deliveries. Players travel across different terrains while managing the load they carry and planning routes. Movement has been improved, making traversal smoother than before, with a few added mechanics.

The online system also returns, where players can leave behind structures and items that can be used by others in their own game sessions. Combat has also been expanded, with more options available during encounters.

PC requirements and availability

As per PlayStation’s shared requirements, the game needs 16GB RAM and around 150GB of storage. For basic gameplay at 1080p, mid-range hardware is sufficient, while higher settings require more powerful GPUs.

Death Stranding 2 is now available to purchase on PC, with both standard and digital deluxe editions listed on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

FAQs

Q1. What is the price of Death Stranding 2 PC version?

Ans: For PC, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is priced at Rs 4,999 for the Standard Edition and Rs 5,599 for Digital Deluxe Edition.

Q2. How to download Death Stranding 2 on PC?

Ans: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach can be downloaded from the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Q3. What is Death Stranding 2’s download size?

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Ans: On PC, the game requires 150GB of SSD storage for download.