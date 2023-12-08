By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Fortnite Lego launched: Epic Games has expanded Fortnite universe by launching a new game dubbed as ‘Fortnite Lego’. The newly launched game is a survival crafting adventure in Fortnite. In this game, the world is made of Lego bricks and it’s quite similar to Minecraft as players can use Lego resources to create their own worlds, and even defend it from enemies.
World and Modes
Epic Games says that players will have to create a new world or jump into a world a player has made them a key holder of at the time of playing the game for first time. A player can be a part of up to eight worlds at the same time.
Furthermore, the company says that the game can be played in two modes. First is the default Survival mode wherein players will be able to gather and craft resources for their builds and face off against foes. The second one is the Sandbox mode wherein players can spawn builds and items without needing to find resources. In the Sandbox mode, players will be able to select if they want to turn several factors such as enemies, hunger, temperature, stamina, elimination, drop inventory upon elimination, friendly creatures and villagers on or off. That said, these settings cannot be changed the world has been created.
Characters
In addition to customising their world, players can also customise their characters in the game. Epic Games says that the characters that users’ play in Fortnite are called Outfits. The game has over 1,200 Outfits in Lego Style. “Fortnite Outfits also have a Fortnite Style, which is usable in other Fortnite experiences,” Epic Games wrote in a blog post.
The company also said that players can purchase Outfits in Fortnite’s Shop using V-Bucks, while adding that players don’t need to purchase an Outfit to play Fortnite. “If you don’t have an Outfit in your Locker, you can jump into LEGO Fortnite with a preselected Outfit,” the company wrote.
As far as availability is concerned, players can download and play Fortnite Lego on Sony PlayStation 5, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android. Interested players can also play the game on cloud via Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna.Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.
Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo
Select Language