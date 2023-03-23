comscore Epic Games launches Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Creator Economy 2.0
News

Epic Games launches Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Creator Economy 2.0

News

Epic Games' Unreal Editor for Fortnite is a version of Unreal Editor that can create and publish experiences directly to Fortnite.

unrealengine

At the 2023 edition of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in the US, video game developer Epic Games announced some of its new technological capabilities, including — Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Creator Economy 2.0, and more. Also Read - Epic games will launch its Unreal Editor for Fortnite on March 22

Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), launched in Public Beta for creators and developers is a version of “Unreal Editor” that can create and publish experiences directly to Fortnite. Also Read - Fortnite drops support for Windows 7 and 8 computers: All you need to know

“UEFN provides an opportunity to use the new programming language Verse for the first time. Aimed at getting UEFN creators up and running with the ability to script alongside existing Fortnite Creative tools, Verse offers powerful customisation capabilities such as manipulating or chaining together devices and the ability to easily create new game logic,” the company said. Also Read - Epic Games launches self-publishing tools for developers

Moreover, Creator Economy 2.0, or engagement payouts (in particular), is a new way for eligible Fortnite island creators to receive money based on engagement with their published content.

According to the company, engagement payouts proportionally will distribute 40 percent of the net revenue from Fortnite’s Item Shop and most real-money Fortnite purchases to the creators of eligible islands and experiences, both islands from independent creators and Epic’s own such as Battle Royale.

Later this year, the video game developer will launch Fab — a unified marketplace where creators can find, publish, and share digital assets for use in creating digital experiences.

The company said Fab will include its marketplaces — Unreal Engine Marketplace, Sketchfab, Quixel Bridge, and the ArtStation Marketplace.

Fab will bring together a massive community where creators will earn an 88 percent revenue share, and the marketplace will host all types of digital content, including 3D models, materials, sound, VFX, digital humans, and more.

The company also launched MetaHuman Animator — a new feature set for the MetaHuman framework, which will enable users to reproduce any facial performance as high-fidelity animation on MetaHuman characters.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 2:48 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Epic Games launches Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Creator Economy 2.0

Samsung announces new offers on Smart TVs, ACs and more: Check latest deals here

Realme GT Neo 5 SE launch date announced, specifications leaked

WhatsApp introduces a new Windows app: What has changed

Vu launches new Smart TVs in India at starting price of Rs 23,999

Nokia C12 Pro Launched In India With Price Starting At Rs 6999 - Watch Video

Google Begins Public Release Of Bard, Its ChatGPT Competitor - Watch Video

Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earbuds Launched With ANC & Bluetooth Multipoint Features - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Flip 5 To Come With A Massive Cover Display - Watch Video

Sennheiser HD 660S2 Headphones Launched In India; Priced At Rs 54,990 - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

Tech Updates/ launch

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI
Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results
Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)