PlayStation 5 owners now get free Apple Music subscription

If you own a PlayStation 5 or are planning to buy one, Sony and Apple have good news for you. Both companies have joined hands to offer owners of any PS5 model a free Apple Music subscription of up to six months. The duration of the free period will depend on whether you are already an Apple Music user or not. The new offer is now available for all PlayStation 5 owners and will run till next year. That means the offer ends on November 15, 2024.

According to the full terms of the new offer, if you have a PlayStation 5 console and have never previously used Apple Music from a particular Apple ID, you get six months of free subscription. Returning subscribers get up to five months free and the duration depends on your previous memberships. Both existing and new PS5 owners are eligible for the offer, but remember that it will require you to create an Apple ID.

To redeem the offer, you must download the Apple Music app on your PlayStation 5. For that go to the PlayStation Store and look for Apple Music. Open the app and sign in with your Apple ID. If you do not already have an Apple ID — because you do not use any Apple products, use your smartphone or laptop to create one. Then use this ID to sign in to the Apple Music app. After you sign in, you will see the offer prompt on the screen that you need to accept to enjoy free access. Remember that you can redeem this offer only on the PlayStation 5 console, not on its smartphone app. However, once you have redeemed the offer, you can enjoy Apple Music free of charge on any supported device using the same Apple ID.

But if you are planning on listening to your favourite music on your PlayStation 5, you get features such as background music playback. You can play games while streaming music from Apple Music in the background. To enable background music playback, press the PS button on the controller and open the Music pane. The system on the PlayStation 5 will suggest playlists from Apple Music relevant to the game you are playing.