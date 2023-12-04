Fortnite’s Chapter 4, which brought the original map, has come to an end as the next Chapter is here. Fortnite Chapter 5 titled Underground is now live. The new chapter brings a new island, different boss battles, new licensed characters, including Peter Griffin from Family Guy, and even Lego skins.

Let’s see everything about the new Fortnite Chapter 5: Underground.

Fortnite Chapter 5: Underground details

Starting with the island, the old OG island is being replaced with a new island. The island brings new locations and features such as a train in which you can travel. You can also fight with enemies and hide on the train. There are mansions, marinas, and a new grassland area, alongside snowy regions.

One of the highlights of this chapter is its new boss character. Family Guy’s Peter Griffin is coming to Fortnite as a boss. There will be a total of five boss characters. Other bosses include Oscar, Nisha, Montague, and Valeria.

Those who defeat the boss will be able to earn a Society Medallion. However, once you defeat the boss and earn a medallion, your location will be marked on opponents’ map. The more medallions you have in your inventory, the more precise the radius of your location, as per Epic. Alongside this, players can unlock Solid Snake from Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake game.

Moving to vehicles in the chapter, there will be a brand-new SUV to drive in the game. Players will be able to roam in the game with the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV. There will also be a sports car to drive. You can further customize by choosing different bodies, wheels, decals, and more.

Furthermore, players will now get a new weapon called Ballistic Sheild that will let them defend themselves while shooting. Chapter 5 also introduces Hammer Pump Shotgun, Nemesis AR, Stricker AR, Thunder Burst SM, Frenzy Auto Shotgun, Hyper SMG, Ranger Pistol, and Reaper Sniper Rifle.

Moreover, a Grapple Blade and a Cluster Clinger are coming to the game. The former allows you to aim at a hard surface and grapple to your target. The latter lets you throw small explosives at your enemy.

Apart from the new changes, the update also brings improved animations such as motion matching, and procedural layering. The physics are also getting updated based on the animations. This change will be noticeable while gliding.